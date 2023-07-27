Putin pressed by African leaders to revive Black Sea grain deal

3 days ago

African leaders pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin connected Friday to move up pinch their bid scheme to extremity nan Ukraine warfare and renew a woody connected nan export of Ukrainian atom that Moscow tore up past week.

While not straight captious of Russia, their interventions connected time 2 of a acme pinch Putin served arsenic pointed reminders to him of nan extent of African interest astatine nan consequences of nan war, particularly for nutrient prices.

“The African (peace) inaugural deserves nan closest attention, it mustn’t beryllium underestimated,” Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso told Putin and chap African leaders successful St Petersburg.

“We erstwhile again urgently telephone for nan restoration of bid successful Europe,” he said via a translator.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Russia to revive nan Black Sea atom woody which, until Moscow refused to renew it past week, had allowed Ukraine to export atom from its seaports contempt nan war.

Story continues beneath advertisement

Sisi, whose state is simply a cardinal purchaser of atom via nan Black Sea route, told nan acme it was “essential to scope agreement” connected reviving nan deal.

1:24 Black Sea atom deal: Russia’s withdrawal has sparked ‘significant volatility’ successful nutrient prices, White House says

Putin responded by arguing, arsenic he has successful nan past, that rising world nutrient prices were a consequence of Western argumentation mistakes that agelong predated nan Ukraine war.

He says Russia discontinue nan Black Sea statement past week because it was not getting atom to nan poorest countries and nan West was not keeping its broadside of nan bargain.

Since withdrawing from nan deal, Russia has many times bombed Ukrainian ports and atom depots, prompting accusations from Ukraine and nan West that it is utilizing nutrient arsenic a limb of war, and world atom prices person risen again.

Putin is utilizing nan St Petersburg acme to effort to inject caller momentum into Russia’s ties pinch Africa, promising accrued waste and acquisition and finance location arsenic portion of a thrust to antagonistic what he portrays arsenic a hegemonic U.S.-dominated world order.

Trending Now

Story continues beneath advertisement

On Thursday, he promised to present free Russian atom successful nan adjacent respective months to six of nan countries attending nan summit.

3:51 Putin promises African leaders free atom pursuing Black Sea woody exit

In Friday’s remarks, he said Moscow respected nan African bid connection connected Ukraine and was cautiously studying it.

Putin gave nan scheme a cool reception erstwhile a group of African presidents presented it to him past month, responding pinch a litany of Russian grievances against Ukraine and nan West.

Russia has agelong said it is unfastened to talks but that these must return relationship of nan “new realities” connected nan ground, wherever it controls astir a 5th of Ukraine’s territory aft 17 months of warfare and has claimed 4 Ukrainian regions arsenic its own.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected nan thought of a ceasefire now that would time off Russia successful power of that onshore and springiness its forces clip to regroup.

Story continues beneath advertisement

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)