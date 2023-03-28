Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chip has just surfaced, but it's not for your phone

The adjacent large measurement up successful ARM laptops mightiness beryllium close

Qualcomm's smartphone chips are great, but nan institution is besides starring nan complaint pinch ARM laptop silicon arsenic well, powering immoderate of nan best Chromebooks and laptops. Yet, immoderate of its offerings person been owed for an upgrade. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, 1 of Qualcomm's higher-end chips for laptops, was released successful precocious 2021. We're owed for a successor already — rumors astir nan Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 person been floating for months. An engineering sample mightiness person conscionable been tested retired successful nan wild, perchance letting america successful connected immoderate cardinal specifications astir nan upcoming chip, arsenic good arsenic connected immoderate (maybe) disappointing news.

An engineering sample of a "Snapdragon 8cx Next Gen" spot has apparently been benchmarked utilizing Geekbench 5, pinch nan results posted publically and subsequently taken down (via Tom's Hardware). Benchmarks are usually really anemic grounds connected their own, some for nan capacity of spot and its likelihood of being released arsenic tested. That being said, nan spot is shown to characteristic an 8+4 hybrid halfway configuration, which matches nan halfway layout that has leaked for this spot — past rumors person indicated that nan 8cx Gen 4 mightiness characteristic 8 capacity cores and 4 ratio cores.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to spot really large of a capacity jump location is compared to nan 8cx Gen 3, you're retired of luck. This benchmark is showing a single-core people of 613 and a multi-core people of 5241, meaning it's scoring lower than nan 8cx Gen 3. If this is really a legit benchmark of a legit engineering sample, this could beryllium explained by nan truth that this is, well, an engineering sample. It would person pre-release drivers, firmware, and nan silicon itself mightiness not moreover beryllium a finalized design. The ratio cores' wave successful this benchmark sits astatine 2.38 GHz, while nan capacity cores are sitting astatine 3 GHz.

We'll support proceeding much astir this spot arsenic we adjacent its last release.