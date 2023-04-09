Quantum Leap's Showrunner Gives Update On Potential Scott Bakula Appearance In Season 2, Plus Thoughts On Recasting Sam Beckett

NBC’s Quantum Leap revival emerged arsenic 1 of nan biggest freshman hits of nan 2022-2023 TV season, earning a Season 2 renewal early and giving showrunner Martin Gero nan state to extremity nan Season 1 finale connected a cliffhanger without worrying astir cancellation. The cryptic last scene near fans pinch much questions than answers to ponder complete hiatus, connected apical of nan lingering enigma of whether Sam Beckett will ever appear. While viewers will person to hold to spot what’s adjacent for Ben Song and Co., Gero said pinch CinemaBlend to springiness an update connected whether Scott Bakula could reprise nan role… aliases Sam could beryllium portrayed by personification else. 

Quantum Leap didn’t moreover request each 18 episodes of its first play to beryllium that it tin guidelines connected its ain pinch relying connected nan original series, but nan show did driblet references to nan show that debuted successful 1989 and ran until a disappointing finale successful 1993 that ended without letting Sam find his measurement home. So, it would beryllium a dainty for fans of nan original and newcomers who person knowledgeable these references to get to spot Sam successful nan flesh, but has location been immoderate advancement successful recruiting Scott Bakula to reprise nan role? Speaking pinch CinemaBlend’s Mick Joest, showrunner Martin Gero shared:

Look, I mean, nan show is simply a nonstop sequel, right? Tied to nan aged 1 successful a measurement that we’re trying to beryllium arsenic referential arsenic possible. We are evidently immense fans of nan original show and we invited his involvement. But I deliberation he has benignant of wished america good and has been truthful beautiful astir it. It’s really up to him and his comfort. This is simply a very different show than nan 1 he made, you know? The door’s ever open. But for us, much importantly, is to guidelines connected our ain 2 feet while being profoundly respectful to nan show that brung america basically.

Gero’s remark that “the door’s ever open” is logic to astatine slightest clasp retired dream that Bakula will 1 time reprise his iconic role, but nan extremity is for nan sequel bid to beryllium capable to guidelines connected its ain without relying connected callbacks. Back earlier nan caller NBC show premiered, Bakula opened up astir making the “very difficult decision” to walk connected making an appearance, and he seemed to show nary sick will toward anybody progressive arsenic he wished them luck. In consequence successful nan fall, Gero said that he would “respectfully ever inquire him” to do Quantum Leap, but that he respects that actor’s wishes. 

The caller show has surely created a rich | formed of characters to thrust nan communicative without needing to effort and bring successful stars from nan original, but longtime fans will undoubtedly ever subordinate Sam Beckett pinch nan very premise of nan series. While Bakula is iconic to nan role, could Sam beryllium recast truthful that he could beryllium brought into nan fold without nan character needing to motion on? Martin Gero addressed nan idea:

No, no, no, no, no. I’ll never. You know, we don’t say, ‘Oh, boy,’–there are immoderate things that are sacrosanct. We would ne'er prosecute different character to play that role. Scott Bakula is nan logic why that characteristic is truthful iconic. It would beryllium crazy of america and huffy disrespectful. So, we wouldn’t do that.

Well, Martin Gero surely didn’t mince words aliases hit astir nan bush astir nan thought of recasting Sam Beckett! Apparently, nan options for Sam are either for Scott Bakula to return aliases Sam ne'er to travel backmost connected surface astatine all. Based connected nan showrunner’s promise of a “pretty wild” 2nd season, it sounds for illustration nan show isn’t going to request Bakula aliases Sam to guarantee much of nan action and stories that made Quantum Leap an early deed of the autumn 2022 TV season. 

Unfortunately, there’s nary news astatine nan clip of penning astir erstwhile precisely that 2nd play will premiere connected NBC, though hopefully it will beryllium portion of nan autumn lineup again. For now, you tin ever revisit nan first play of nan revival and/or nan original bid streaming pinch a Peacock Premium subscription.

