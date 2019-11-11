Issue

You’re watching Disney Plus and it’s excessively damn acheronian to see. So damn acheronian you’re likely to beryllium eaten by a grue. What nan heck were these filmmakers thinking?

Quick fix

Turn disconnected Dolby Vision, and possibly move disconnected HDR, successful your set-top container aliases TV’s settings menu.

I’m not judge why Disney Plus has an HDR problem, but here’s a speedy solution (as shown connected Apple TV) Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge

The afloat story

I emotion HDR. I deliberation each modern movie, TV show, and crippled should return advantage of nan unthinkable clarity that nan other move scope tin present — peculiarly connected my OLED TV, wherever nan agleam beautiful colors and inky blacks are capable to make an art-lover weep.

However, nan Disney Plus streaming work does not look to emotion HDR, astatine slightest nan Dolby Vision variety, erstwhile played connected said TV.

I was acold from nan only personification pinch this problem.

In The Mandalorian, a show often group successful scorching deserts and brightly electrified spaceships, I didn’t terribly mind. Then I started watching nan Willow TV show, wherever nan amended portion of respective episodes return spot astatine night, successful a dreary abandoned castle, arsenic nan world fills pinch a heavy acheronian fog.

We could walk hours talking astir nan galore unspeakable choices that led to maine watching nan Willow TV bid — let’s conscionable opportunity mistakes were made, some by maine and nan showrunner, and that I person words for my workfellow Alex Cranz.

But precocious 1 night, I decided to hunt Reddit retired of perverse curiosity. Turns retired it mightiness person little to do pinch a caller inclination successful filmmaking choices, and much to do with immoderate weird quirk of really Disney Plus is passing Dolby Vision HDR via my set-top box!

After forcing myself to retrieve that HDR does not make things brighter (it’s expected to make them brighter and dimmer, frankincense nan “dynamic range”), I tried tweaking my HDR settings.

The fog was lifted and I could see.

HDR connected vs. HDR off. (Turning disconnected Dolby Vision was much subtle.)

If you’re not judge whether Dolby Vision aliases HDR are keeping you successful nan dark, here’s a elemental test: region and rewind until you spot thumbnails popular up for illustration nan ones successful my image slider above. If nan quality is nighttime and day, you mightiness want to effort toggling your HDR settings.