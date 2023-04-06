"It Makes Me Die Laughing": James Bond Casting Director Rebuffs 007 Rumors

James Bond casting head Debbie McWilliams precocious rebuffed rumors regarding early 007 stars. Introduced successful 1953 by writer Ian Fleming, Bond charmed nan world successful nan franchise's first characteristic movie Dr. No starring Sean Connery arsenic nan MI6 agent. In nan pursuing six decades, Bond featured successful 25 EON films and has been portrayed by six actors. With Daniel Craig concluding his five-film tally with No Time to Die, speculation has begun regarding who will go nan adjacent 007.

Speaking pinch RadioTimes, McWilliams rebuffed 007 casting rumors, claiming caller speculation makes her "die laughing." Serving arsenic nan franchise's casting head since 1981's For Your Eyes Only, McWilliams admitted she avoids chat surrounding EON's prime for nan adjacent Bond. She besides gives a disappointing update regarding 007 casting, stating that shaper Barbara Broccoli is engaged pinch different projects and has yet to person nan speech pinch McWilliams. Read what she said below:

I don't perceive to immoderate of it. It makes maine dice laughing, actually, astir of nan time. When I perceive astir who nan bookies' favourites are, and who's number 15 and each this benignant of thing... I mean, it's conscionable hilarious – and nan truth that group are remotely willing is moreover funnier, I think. It's a funny phenomenon, is each I tin say! It's go a bigger woody done modern property and societal media and each that business, and nan truth that location now seems to beryllium these benignant of fanbases that I didn't moreover cognize existed, really – but that seems to make a batch much [discussion].

And also, I person a theory, which I've trotted retired galore times, is that erstwhile there's a spread successful a newspaper, they capable it pinch a James Bond story, because they haven't sewage thing other to constitute about. Why group can't conscionable hold and see, I don't know.

There's nary speech being had astatine nan moment. [Series producer] Barbara Broccoli has been heavy progressive successful different projects. You know, it's not different for location to beryllium rather a large spread betwixt different Bonds, it has been known to person a five-year gap. So, no, nothing.

Who Could beryllium nan Next James Bond?

Following Pierce Brosnan's tally arsenic Bond, concluding pinch The World is Not Enough, critics astatine nan clip based on nan franchise had go stale. Craig's soft reboot of nan characteristic successful Casino Royale (2006) provided nan power nan movie bid needed to support things fresh. However, pinch his type of Bond seeing his demise astatine nan conclusion of No Time to Die, nan franchise is wide unfastened for a caller return connected nan character.

The franchise tin proceed its latest Bond storylines done characters introduced during Craig's films including Nomi (Lashana Lynch), 007's in-universe replacement, aliases Paloma (Ana de Armas), a scene-stealing rookie CIA agent. However, producers Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson's caller comments bespeak that they intend to reboot nan franchise completely. As nan clip pursuing No Time to Die continues to grow, truthful does speculation regarding imaginable Bond stars.

Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden has been connected nan apical of galore lists. However, his domiciled arsenic a spy successful nan highly-anticipated Amazon action-thriller bid The Citadel may exclude him from nan running. Former Superman star Henry Cavill has besides been considered arsenic a coagulated prime for nan role. However, his property mightiness dissuade producers from selecting The Witcher lead if they take to reboot nan character. With Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Lucifer's Tom Ellis, and Kick-Ass' Aaron Taylor-Johnson besides imaginable candidates for James Bond among galore others, Broccoli and Wilson whitethorn person a wealthiness of options for a suitable replacement.

