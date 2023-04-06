"Let's Dig Some Graves": Fast X Video Hypes Han & Shaw's Tense Reunion

1 hour ago
A caller Fast X behind-the-scenes video offers a deeper look astatine nan upcoming sequel, including hyping Han and Shaw's tense reunion aft Furious 7.

Jason Statham Han Leu Fast X

After years of being kept apart, a caller Fast X video is hyping up nan long-awaited face-off betwixt Han and Shaw. Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw was memorably introduced successful nan post-credits of Fast & Furious 6 as nan man down Han's seemingly accidental decease successful Tokyo Drift, having killed Sung Kang's characteristic arsenic retribution for his brother. Shaw would bask a spot of a redemption arc successful some The Fate of nan Furious and Hobbs & Shaw, while Kang was revealed to person survived successful F9: The Fast Saga and faked his decease pinch nan thief of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody.

With conscionable complete a period remaining until its arrival, Universal Pictures has released a new, behind-the-scenes Fast X video.

The featurette, arsenic seen above, offers further looks astatine immoderate of nan high-stakes action to travel from nan upcoming sequel, pinch head Louis Leterrier besides promising a return to nan applicable roots of nan franchise. The Fast X video besides hypes nan tense reunion betwixt Statham's Shaw and Kang's Han.

Will Fast X Finally Settle Justice For Han?

Han returns successful F9

As nan franchise turned Statham's Furious 7 villain Shaw into a leader pinch Statham and Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, those who first fell successful emotion pinch Kang's Han successful The Fast and nan Furious: Tokyo Drift quickly took to mounting a instrumentality run calling for justness for his character. Justin Lin, who co-created Han for Better Luck Tomorrow before bringing him into nan action franchise, promised successful his directorial return pinch F9: The Fast Saga that nan movie would statesman mounting nan way for Han to get justice for his unceremonious death.

The 2021 sequel explained that Han had faked his decease pinch nan thief of Russell's Mr. Nobody, who trusted him aft having antecedently supervised Gal Gadot's Gisele and would reunite pinch Dom's unit to put a extremity to a rogue covert operative and cyberterrorist utilizing a weapons program. During F9: The Fast Saga's mid-credits scene, Han was seen appearing connected Shaw's doorstep, pinch nan mostly reformed villain shocked to find him alive.

While nan confirmation of his endurance and further backstory led to immoderate emotion nan characteristic made a triumphant return, immoderate proceed to consciousness Han deserves justness heading into nan last 2 films. The Fast X trailer and video seen supra seems to constituent towards nan 2 teaming up to conflict unidentified enemies, though whether this remains imperishable successful nan movie has yet to beryllium seen.

Key Release Date

Source Screenrant

