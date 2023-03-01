Rabbit Hole Review: Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance Save Series From Slipping

It’s difficult to walk up an opportunity to spell down nan proverbial rabbit spread pinch Kiefer Sutherland, truthful erstwhile Paramount+ dangles a Kiefer carrot successful beforehand of you, fundamentally you conscionable want to dive in. As he did successful his Emmy-winner move successful 24 and later, successful Designated Survivor, Sutherland plays different conflicted characteristic successful his caller series, Rabbit Hole.

Creators Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who’ve created magic earlier pinch I Love You Phillip Morris and the affectional bid This Is Us, springiness viewers plentifulness to nosh connected successful this firm espionage thriller where, erstwhile again — astatine slightest for Sutherland’s John Weir — redeeming nan time is connected nan agenda.

Ficarra and Requa person assembled a robust ensemble cast here, pinch Game of Thrones’ Charles Dance opinionated retired arsenic nan mysterious Dr. Ben Wilson. The acting fable chews up scenery arsenic only he can, grounding this often frenetic series. More connected that successful a moment. Meanwhile, Meta Golding (Empire), Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown), Walt Klink (Arctic Circle), Rob nan (Succession), and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) travel on for nan bumpy ride. Let’s dive in…

A Promising Premise

Nothing is arsenic it seems successful Rabbit Hole. That’s what nan show’s writers are feeding to viewers. Sutherland’s John Weir is framed for execution by ominous forces successful a benignant of deep authorities conspiracy, 1 which tin power and power populations. John must clear his sanction and bring down nan bad guys — but who are they? Could they beryllium immoderate of John’s closest associates? Or caller folks who abruptly popular into John’s life? It’s anybody’s guess.

Okay. That works. It’s a bully premise. However, it’s not ever executed effectively, particularly successful nan first 3 episodes. Suspending belief and buying into nan imaginative twists a bid offers is each portion of our emotion for streaming series. But here, nan writers occasionally return things excessively far.

We’re led to believe, for instance, that Sutherland’s beleaguered John — a man wanted for execution and being hunted down — tin conscionable gaffe into immoderate caller clothes, put connected a cap, and barge done information of immoderate building he wants without getting noticed? Just because he’s bully astatine barking retired commands arsenic a tract inspector? But nan writers want nan characteristic to get into nan building, truthful into nan building John goes.

What Works, What Doesn’t

Premise? Good. Execution? Questionable. So, really astir some TV romance? For that, we person nan beautiful Meta Golding arsenic Hailey Winton. She and John stock a nighttime of passion and suddenly, Hailey is swept into his mess. There are a fewer tonal peculiarities pinch nan characteristic initially, possibly intentionally; however, nan writers springiness Golding, a awesome actress, much to nosh connected arsenic nan bid unfolds. For nan astir part, Rabbit Hole has nan imaginable to radiance erstwhile John and Hailey effort to get to cognize each different arsenic people. But we’re quickly diverted backmost to nan play unfolding astir them.

Enid Graham brings a refreshing levity to nan show playing FBI supplier “Jo” Madi. Hopefully nan writers proceed to connection nan characteristic nan champion one-liners passim nan show. There’s thing appealing astir nan measurement Graham delivers a line, particularly during a crisis. So, check. The FBI Agent works.

Rob Yang’s Edward Homm? Not truthful much, though not by immoderate responsibility of nan actor. nan plays a high-level business executive and nan latest unfortunate successful John Weir’s vigilant effort to uncover nan truth. About that… what’s really going here? John wants to clear his name, but, what’s this? There’s thing astir his intelligence authorities that raises different questions, rerouting nan full conception of nan series: is thing we’re watching genuinely real?

That twist seems to footwear successful pinch fervor and engagement by nan clip Charles Dance enters nan picture, and nan banter Sutherland and Dance found is believable. There’s overmuch talk astir a mysterious characteristic nan assemblage doesn’t spot — personification who’s been instrumental astatine controlling nan measurement things roll, apparently — and 1 hopes that nan imaginative squad delivers a bully payoff connected that beforehand by nan play finale. That works.

Another agleam spot: The bid doesn’t return itself excessively seriously. You consciousness it's winking astatine nan assemblage occasionally. That’s astir evident by nan clip nan 3rd section and onward rolls along, erstwhile much explosions and action sequences deed nan screen. The show knows what viewers want to spot (namely, Kiefer Sutherland connected nan run). It works. Onward…

The Bottom Line of Rabbit Hole

Themes of data, privacy, reality, and non-reality move passim Rabbit Hole, which, while initially intriguing, thin to bog down nan show. Yes, we’re going into nan “rabbit hole” pinch Sutherland’s character, but springiness america immoderate breathing room from clip to clip to fto things descend in.

John’s paranoia increases arsenic nan show plays out, too, and arsenic audiences study much astir his past, it’s hit-and-miss whether astir folks will find it believable. The show isn't that convincing erstwhile John’s past traumas continually select into nan present. It seemed much for illustration a basal crippled instrumentality alternatively than what it was apt intended for — to authentically raise nan level of intrigue and complexities of his character.

That’s already been built successful pinch nan show’s inventive premise, aft all. We’re present for Sutherland, and astir apt will beryllium should nan show caput into play two, wherever 1 hopes, aft dusting disconnected immoderate imaginative debris, Rabbit Hole could very good return disconnected successful an moreover much fascinating direction. There’s truthful overmuch to play pinch present — firm espionage, information drama, and Sutherland’s singular expertise to clasp a segment and captivate audiences. Does Rabbit Hole ever deed nan correct marks? No. Will it astonishment america pinch added twists that nonstop nan show successful a wildly caller direction? Here's hoping. In nan meantime, we’ll ever person Kiefer Sutherland to autumn backmost on.

Rabbit Hole streams Sundays connected Paramount+.