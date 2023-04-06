Rachel Antonoff's Obsession With Baking the *Perfect* Key Lime Pie Inspired Her Latest Designs

This article is portion of an question and reply bid called Ladies Who (Wear) Lunch, an exploration of nan intersection of nutrient and fashion.

When I deliberation of my favourite nutrient memories, my mind goes a cardinal different directions astatine once. There’s nan greenish Shrek-themed ketchup that my sister begged my dada to bargain connected 1 of our family shopping trips. I was possibly 9, she was possibly 6, and whenever we were astatine his location for nan week, he’d fto america prime retired 1 junk nutrient point each. It was thrilling to opportunity nan least. (My sister ate that ketchup precisely 1 clip and past it was banished to nan backmost of nan fridge for wholly excessively long.) There’s nan unparalleled acquisition of eating a caller batch of Fisher’s Popcorn aft spending a greeting playing successful nan waves successful Rehoboth Beach, Del., fingers pruny and salted from nan ocean, mind astatine easiness because summertime picnic was successful afloat swing. There’s my grandma’s murphy salad that she made whenever we had a crab boil, birthday, aliases different family gathering, everlastingly insisting connected Helman’s complete Duke’s. There’s nan beautifully charred, impossibly flavorful flank steak my mom would grill and service alongside a too-big crockery and plentifulness of different fixin’s erstwhile nan upwind was bully and she had clip to navigator meal aft a afloat time successful her catering kitchen. These memories are a blend of low-brow and (occasional) high-brow foods that dress up nan full of my gustatory past—a thrilling culinary joyousness ride, if you will.

Even much thrilling? Discovering that 1 of your halfway nutrient memories is shared by an acquaintance, possibly a coworker, aliases a classmate, aliases nan feline you met connected Tinder six years agone and past ended up marrying (happy anniversary, Nick). Slap those memorable dishes connected an article of clothing and you’ve fundamentally sewage a stepping advertisement for nutrient nostalgia—that’s Rachel Antonoff’s latest statement of edible-themed garments successful a nutshell. Rachel founded her eponymous manner marque successful 2008, releasing her first statement a twelvemonth later. Over nan decade positive since nan marque has been around, location person been a fewer constants: inclusive sizing, ethical production, garments that are really comfortable to wear, and irreverent prints that either perplex aliases delight (or both) and often characteristic food. From an internet-breaking pasta puffer to a key lime pie people created from Rachel’s latest baking obsession, I sat down pinch nan designer to talk each things food, fashion, and inspiring trips to Florida.

This question and reply has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Photo by Rachel Antonoff

MADISON TRAPKIN: ​​Can you picture your perfect luncheon date? Where are you going? What are you eating, and what are you wearing?

RACHEL ANTONOFF: Can I beryllium anywhere? And tin I beryllium a bummer?

MT: Yes and yes.

RA: So, location are a fewer versions. My mind instantly goes to Paris because it's conscionable my favourite spot to eat. I'd astir apt beryllium having roast chickenhearted pinch gallic fries pinch a batch of mustard to dip some in. I don't cognize precisely where, but I consciousness for illustration that's 1 of nan things astir chickenhearted successful Paris—you tin beryllium down almost anyplace and it's going to beryllium great. The bummer is, I was reasoning nan first personification I'd want to person luncheon pinch would beryllium my sister. She's dead, but it would beryllium really nosy to spot her. I'm truthful sorry.

MT: Don’t apologize! I deliberation that’s really beautiful.

RA: Actually, I want to revise that because I consciousness for illustration it would beryllium truthful awesome to spot her that it would beryllium excessively distracting. I conjecture past nan adjacent personification would beryllium my relative because we some emotion nutrient and there's zero unit to support a conversation. My friend Fred is my existent favourite eating buddy. We were really conscionable successful Paris astatine nan aforesaid time, and truthful I cognize for a truth that he's conscionable a cleanable eating friend.

MT: And he's down to eat a chickenhearted pinch you anywhere.

RA: He's down to eat thing anywhere. With Fred, we'd beryllium successful Long Beach Island, New Jersey astatine nan Holiday Snack Bar. It's a single, information antagonistic successful this very mini house. They person burgers and grilled cheese, and past correct successful nan mediate of nan antagonistic is this array filled pinch nan astir beautiful cakes you've ever seen. Not moreover fancy beautiful, conscionable for illustration a cocoa barroom pinch achromatic icing, a vanilla barroom pinch cocoa icing. Like a Bruce Bogtrotter successful Matilda situation.

Photo by Isimo and Jauntise

MT: Basically nan astir picture-perfect cocoa barroom you've ever seen successful your life. What are you wearing to this luncheon date?

RA: Well, I tin show you what I'm not wearing, which is thing pinch an moreover remotely fitted waist. I can't guidelines discomfort successful general. Eating is truthful nosy and important to me. It's not conscionable thing that I do for sustenance, though that is simply a awesome byproduct, it's a hobby. And truthful I ever want to make judge erstwhile I'm going to dinner—and we really return this into relationship erstwhile we're designing—is like, are you going to beryllium capable to really spell for it successful this outfit? And if not, I don't want to deterioration it, and I don't really want to put it retired location either.

MT: It’s important to beryllium prepared for each things, particularly eating.

RA: So, what am I wearing? I'm wearing a loose, tent-y dress, 1 that hovers astir you but almost ne'er moreover touches you, and a descent of immoderate benignant that took nary effort to put on.

MT: And you tin return a post-meal nap very easily.

RA: Exactly.

MT: Have you ever known that nutrient would find its measurement into your designs?

RA: I ever wished it would. We've had a unusual travel arsenic a institution because we spent a really, really agelong clip dealing pinch nan worldly that we wanted to creation versus nan worldly that we were being told group wanted from us. The collections utilized to beryllium heavy divided betwixt what we would telephone property pieces and income pieces, and nan property pieces were nan crap that we were really excited to make. We figured that nary 1 would really bargain nan property pieces, and nan income pieces were fundamentally what we thought section stores wanted to buy. Then nan pandemic happened, and we were afloat prepared to spell retired of business. But that’s erstwhile thing conscionable changed, location was a awesome cognition displacement happening pinch respect to dressing. People started buying nan property pieces, truthful we pushed nan statement further and further pinch things for illustration our seafood building dress. That was 1 that we were like, this is going to beryllium very insider baseball, this is conscionable for us. Now it's a best-seller.

Photo by Rachel Antonoff

MT: It is! I’m connected nan separator of my spot waiting for nan extended sizing to driblet because that dress is my astir coveted item.

RA: It's coming soon!

MT: I work together that there’s been a displacement successful nan measurement we dress successful nan past fewer years, much of a mentality of dressing nevertheless nan f*** you want. I'm really funny to cognize wherever nan ideas travel from for nan various nutrient items, for illustration your key lime pastry dress. Can you show maine astir your process?

RA: Well, I'm a genuinely heinous cook, but a prolific baker. My relative described my cooking perfectly, which is that nan champion point I made is thing that you would still astatine slightest see sending backmost astatine a restaurant.

MT: Hell yeah, truthful bully of him.

RA: That's what it is though! So I don't moreover really fuss cooking, but I emotion to bake. It's a existent hobby, and it brings maine joy. A batch of our creation ideas travel from immoderate I'm baking astatine nan time, but nan cardinal lime pastry people was nan first people wherever we really took pictures of a bunch of my pies and utilized those photos to make nan print. I consciousness really proud because those are actual pies connected nan dress.

MT: What an unthinkable transformation! The pastry goes from being a beingness point to a photograph connected a surface and past backmost into a beingness point that personification tin wear. It's beautiful special.

RA: And past you tin eat a pastry successful it!

MT: Pie-ception!

RA: My cardinal lime pastry obsession has been going connected for complete a year, truthful location aren't really that galore caller things to return from my baking because… we're still connected pie.

MT: That’s benignant of a bully problem, right?

RA: Actually, my friends and family are legitimately annoyed. I’ve told them they tin opportunity no, that they don't person to sensation nan pastry anymore, but my contiguous family still tastes it. My mom’s cholesterin is bad now, which she’s credited to nan baking.

MT: What inspired nan cardinal lime, specifically?

RA: My friend and I went to Florida to sojourn his parents, which is wherever I discovered and fell successful emotion pinch cardinal lime pie. I mean, I ever liked it, but I started making them a twelvemonth agone erstwhile we did that. Now that I’ve started making them for myself—this is hideous to say—but I really deliberation I for illustration excavation better.

MT: I deliberation that intends you’re a pastry cook now?

RA: I’ll beryllium quoting you connected that.

MT: Speaking of pastry chefs, I consciousness for illustration you person truthful galore typical connections pinch group successful food. How do you subordinate to nan nutrient manufacture arsenic a whole?

RA: I deliberation nan champion parts of manner are nan bits that overlap pinch everything bully astir food, which is silliness and nosy and sharing and community. Whenever I meet personification who really useful successful food, it's truthful cool and breathtaking to me, I'm conscionable specified a fan. Like 1 of my friends, this feline Alex Hong. He has a edifice successful San Francisco called Sorrel and they conscionable sewage a Michelin star. It's nan benignant of nutrient wherever I don’t moreover understand nan sum of immoderate nan parts were that came to make it, his cooking is truthful wildly impressive. Otherwise, I'm conscionable a instrumentality of nutrient people, for illustration Caroline Schiff and Nicole Rucker, I’m successful awe of their abilities. And yeah, it does animate maine successful position of design. Caroline and I person been talking astir doing a baked Alaska portion of immoderate sort.

MT: A Baked Alaska collab pinch Caroline would beryllium truthful perfect.

RA: She besides had this awesome thought of hosting a Seder dinner together.

MT: That would beryllium truthful beautiful! How do taste traditions for illustration those power your designs?

RA: I deliberation different point apparel and nutrient person successful communal is simply a heavy relationship to nostalgia. I've noticed that pinch nan worldly we make, location are definite niche foods that are benignant of zeitgeisty because they're truthful nostalgic. Like, we all for illustration gallic fries, we each for illustration pizza. But there's thing astir a rainbow cookie that feels for illustration your grandmother's location aliases a comforting shiva.

MT: It's a specificity of clip spot pinch foods for illustration nan rainbow cookie, while pizza and French fries are really anyplace and everywhere.

RA: Exactly. And yeah, we've each travel together and decided we for illustration gallic fries. We know. We get it. But nary one's making gallic fries their personality, whereas I consciousness for illustration it is very comforting successful a lonely world to find that relationship constituent of like, "Oh, I excessively emotion that circumstantial nutrient that is possibly circumstantial to some of our cultures."

MT: Yeah, absolutely. I deliberation nan roar of your wackiest, ultra-specific nutrient designs during COVID, a clip erstwhile we were each searching for that benignant of connectivity, makes truthful overmuch sense. If we could deterioration those designs astatine nan aforesaid clip moreover though we couldn’t physically beryllium together, it was almost for illustration we were still successful organization pinch each different successful that way. Do you deliberation you’ll support designing food-centric pieces?

RA: Definitely, I deliberation those are present to enactment for us. I consciousness for illustration I ne'er cognize really to foretell trends, but I do deliberation that nutrient and animals (as they subordinate to fashion) are astir apt ne'er really going anywhere. They’re some shared personality things that I deliberation we emotion to beryllium capable to place successful different person, for illustration I'm a feline person, aliases you’re a canine person. That connects us.

MT: It’s almost for illustration you cognize truthful overmuch astir a personification from their favourite nutrient immediately. Like, you emotion seafood towers? I cognize precisely what it would beryllium for illustration to bent retired pinch you. What’s your favourite food? And you can't opportunity cardinal lime pie.

RA: I couldn't perchance not break it down into categories. I really emotion a awesome pancake and I emotion to push for pancakes for nan table, particularly erstwhile I cognize that not everyone's going to really want them.

MT: You'll eat them mostly.

RA: Yeah, I'm perfectly doing that, but if that's not a thing, I will conscionable bid nan pancakes. It's truthful nosy to beryllium capable to spell backmost and distant pinch different bites of different dishes.

MT: To person some nan saccharine and nan savory!

RA: Exactly. I've realized arsenic I've gotten older and proceed to beryllium azygous and truthful often exploring this world connected my own, I really garbage to not sensation each nan dishes I want conscionable because I'm eating alone. Granted, this is simply a very privileged approach, but I sewage a preservation astatine Lilia a fewer weeks agone wherever it's intolerable to moreover get successful nan first place, truthful I wasn’t going to spell successful bid and conscionable bid 1 pasta.

MT: No, you person to bid a batch of things, and you will astir apt return them location and bask nan leftovers for a agelong time.

RA: That’s precisely what I did. I had leftovers for days and it was thrilling. Expensive? Yes. But I don't want to conscionable person nan pancakes, metaphorically and literally.

