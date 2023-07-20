Rahane looks for bagful of runs in 100th Test between India and West Indies

Alick Athanaze of West Indies trains 1 time earlier nan 2nd Test lucifer betwixt West Indies and India astatine Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, connected July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ajinkya Rahane will beryllium aiming to heap connected nan runs to widen his world profession and lead India to a bid expanse against a feeble West Indies erstwhile nan 2nd and last Test originates present connected Thursday.

The crippled will people nan 100th Test betwixt nan 2 teams and though India skipper Rohit Sharma said it will beryllium a large occasion, his squad will beryllium expected to predominate nan West Indies for illustration it did successful nan bid opener successful Dominica.

After nan crippled astatine nan Queen's Park Oval, India play their adjacent Test only connected nan circuit of South Africa successful December-January, leaving nan likes of Rahane 1 much opportunity to make it highly difficult for selectors to place him for nan distant bid against nan Proteas.

In his first Test successful 18 months, which happened to beryllium nan World Test Championships last past month, Rahane was nan guidelines retired India batter but he would beryllium ruing nan missed opportunity connected a slow and turning transportation successful Dominica wherever nan visitors needed to bat only once.

There is simply a beardown chance that India will again bat only erstwhile and Rahane will request to make it count pinch Shreyas Iyer, who is undergoing rehab aft a backmost surgery, expected to beryllium disposable for nan South Africa tour.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour said successful nan lead up to nan crippled that India would request an in-form Rahane for nan South African sojourn.

"When it comes to technique, you perpetually activity connected that but what stood retired for maine that he was overmuch much calm successful his approach. He was playing precocious and adjacent to nan body. He is still batting nan aforesaid measurement successful nan nets.

"We dream he will do well. Conditions successful South Africa, you will request personification for illustration him to travel good," Rathour said up of nan 2nd Test.

Following an innings and 141-run triumph successful 3 days, nary awesome changes are expected successful nan playing eleven but it remains to beryllium seen if left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat gets different opportunity.

The 31-year-old, who featured successful only his 3rd Test successful 13 years, was nan lone Indian bowler who did not prime a wicket successful Dominica and bowled only 9 overs.

India rotation duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made merry connected a way offering move successful nan bid opener and different turner is connected nan cards pinch nan West Indies replacing batting all-rounder Ramon Reifer pinch rotation all-rounder Kevin Sinclair.

If that is so nan case, India will beryllium tempted to play different spinner successful Axar Patel astatine Unadkat's expense.

Shardul Thakur tin besides beryllium benched to accommodate Axar, whose batting has improved by leaps and bounds successful nan past 12 months.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became only nan 3rd Indian to people 150 connected his debut, will beryllium looking to widen his purple patch. Shubman Gill could only past 11 balls aft dropping himself down to number 3 and he will beryllium itching to spell retired successful nan middle.

Virat Kohli, who has not made an overseas Test 100 since December 2018, besides will beryllium eyeing a large sound aft a dogged 76 successful nan opener.

After taking 20 balls for his first tally successful Test cricket, Ishan Kishan would beryllium eagerly waiting for his chance successful nan mediate aft impressing nan skipper pinch his keeping skills against Ashwin and Jadeja connected his debut.

Barring debutant Alick Athanaze, nary of nan West Indies batters were comfortable against precocious value rotation and are apt to struggle if nan shot turns arsenic overmuch arsenic it did successful Dominica.

West Indies mightiness beryllium amended disconnected pinch a transportation that immunodeficiency accelerated bowling, bringing Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph successful nan game. That could beryllium nan only measurement they are capable to put unit connected nan Indian batting statement up.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.