Ramaswamy Investments Seem at Odds With His Position on ‘Woke’ Culture

The billionaire biotech mogul has railed against socially conscious companies. But his financial disclosure shows he has a liking successful immoderate of nan leaders successful nan field.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican statesmanlike campaigner who made a luck successful nan biotech industry, has caught nan liking of superior voters pinch fiery critiques of nan socially conscious practices of U.S. corporations, which he laid retired successful a book, “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.”
But Mr. Ramaswamy himself owns valuable investments successful galore companies that person embraced environmental, societal and governance principles, known arsenic E.S.G. — nan kinds of “woke” firm practices he decries — according to a financial disclosure revenge pinch nan Federal Election Commission that was released connected Friday.
While galore of nan companies successful which Mr. Ramaswamy holds an liking are family names, they are besides leaders successful nan firm activity to reside societal and biology issues.
Among nan companies that Mr. Ramaswamy is invested successful are Microsoft (his holdings are weighted from $1 cardinal to $5 million), Home Depot ($250,000 to $500,000), Lockheed Martin ($500,000 to $1 million) and Waste Management ($500,000 to $1 million). All adhere to various E.S.G. principles, according to reports posted connected their websites.
Mr. Ramaswamy has argued that specified goals are a distraction from earning a profit, and that societal objectives should beryllium near to elected officials.
Tricia McLaughlin, a elder advisor to Mr. Ramaswamy, said that he did not negociate his ain banal portfolio. “The first clip Vivek learned of these positions was erstwhile he saw this financial disclosure report,” Ms. McLaughlin said connected Friday. “Vivek’s banal portfolio is independently managed by a 3rd party. The filer has authority to make trades and put successful stocks without his expressed consent aliases knowledge.”
Mr. Ramaswamy, a long-shot campaigner who has said that he would spell further than nan Republican front-runner, erstwhile President Donald J. Trump, connected blimpish issues, has been unusually transparent astir his wealth, earlier releasing 20 years of his taxation returns.
But until he revenge his financial disclosure pinch predetermination officials, location were fewer details. The filing reported that Mr. Ramaswamy owned up to a $25 cardinal finance successful Rumble, nan video level that styles itself a refuge for right-wing commentators shunned elsewhere. He owns up to $300,000 successful cryptocurrency, chiefly Bitcoin, and an finance worthy up to $100,000 successful a cryptocurrency app named MoonPay. He besides has interests successful 3 backstage planes.
Mr. Ramaswamy, 37, is simply a Cincinnati autochthonal who holds degrees from Harvard and Yale. He founded Roivant Sciences successful 2014, a institution that develops and markets drugs, and that is nan superior root of his wealth. Though he stepped down arsenic president successful February erstwhile he announced his candidacy, earlier reporting showed that he remained 1 of nan largest shareholders. On nan national disclosure, nan worth of his Roivant holdings is listed arsenic “over $50 million,” which is nan largest class utilized connected nan form.
According to Ms. McLaughlin, Mr. Ramaswamy’s full worthy is much than $1 billion.
Besides Roivant, Mr. Ramaswamy’s portfolio has diversified into investments successful awesome U.S. companies that galore Americans would admit from their ain status accounts. These holdings are weighted betwixt $39.6 cardinal and $125 million. (The amounts connected nan shape are reported wrong a range.) In addition, he reported complete $50 cardinal successful holdings successful Strive Enterprises, an finance institution he created to negociate costs that put successful companies without respect to societal objectives.
Sales of Mr. Ramaswamy’s book “Woke, Inc.,” which lays retired his lawsuit against corporations attempting to facet successful societal goals, earned its writer $203,860 successful royalties.
The study suggests 1 area successful which Mr. Ramaswamy is much humble than different members of his ultrawealthy cohort: He owns conscionable a azygous residence, successful Columbus, Ohio. Its worth was pegged betwixt $1 cardinal and $5 million.
