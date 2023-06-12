Ramaswamy Investments Seem at Odds With His Position on ‘Woke’ Culture

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican statesmanlike campaigner who made a luck successful nan biotech industry, has caught nan liking of superior voters pinch fiery critiques of nan socially conscious practices of U.S. corporations, which he laid retired successful a book, “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.”

But Mr. Ramaswamy himself owns valuable investments successful galore companies that person embraced environmental, societal and governance principles, known arsenic E.S.G. — nan kinds of “woke” firm practices he decries — according to a financial disclosure revenge pinch nan Federal Election Commission that was released connected Friday.

While galore of nan companies successful which Mr. Ramaswamy holds an liking are family names, they are besides leaders successful nan firm activity to reside societal and biology issues.

Among nan companies that Mr. Ramaswamy is invested successful are Microsoft (his holdings are weighted from $1 cardinal to $5 million), Home Depot ($250,000 to $500,000), Lockheed Martin ($500,000 to $1 million) and Waste Management ($500,000 to $1 million). All adhere to various E.S.G. principles, according to reports posted connected their websites.