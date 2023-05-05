Ramiel, Shamrock, River Of Gold, Angeles, Polished Girl and The King N I excelled

Ramiel, Shamrock, River Of Gold, Angeles, Polished Girl and The King N I excelled erstwhile nan horses were exercised present connected Tuesday greeting (July 18).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 40. In good condition, note.

1000m: Instructor (Sai Kiran), Way Of Life (R. Ravi) 1-7.5, 600/38. Former showed out.

1200m: Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan), Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Former started 4 lengths down and vanished level. General Patton (Jagadeesh) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved connected nan bit. Schafenberg (Rayan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Millbrook (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 43. Note. Chandrakanta (Arvind K) 45. In good shape. Spirit Dancer (Vishal) 45. Easy. Multisided (Arul), Kallania (rb) 44. Former vanished region ahead. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 43. In good trim. Alcides Synergy (Arul) 46. Easy. Sea Eagle (Arul) 46. Moved freely. Mars (Zarvan) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Burmese (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-16.5, 600/42. Former vanished 4 lengths ahead. Ramiel (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/40. A good display. Good Tip (Shinde), Sagittari (Prabhakaran)1-15, 600/44. They vanished level. Clifford (Zarvan) 1-15, 600/42.5. In good trim. Cristaldo (G. Vivek) 1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-15, 600/42. Impressed. Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-13, 600/42. Pleased. Snowflake (Suraj), Bold Act (Prabhakaran) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former vanished 2 lengths ahead. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/41.5. A bully display. Galaticus (Shinde), Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/44. They moved together. I Want It All (rb), Call Me (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. They are successful good condition. Saigon (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved connected nan bit. Sekhmet (Arvind) 1-15, 600/43. In good shape. Musterion (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42. Strode retired well. Emeraldo (Arvind) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Fondness Of You (Shinde), Long Lease (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former vanished 4 lengths ahead. Angeles (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Able One (B. Paswan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Maintains form. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A bully display. Palomino (V. Naveen), Indian Blues (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. They vanished together. Clever Hans (Inayat) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In good nick.

1400m: Striking Memory (Shinde) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Note. Stavinsky (rb), Red Falcon (Saqlain) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Victoria Doresaani (Saqlain) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Alice Blue (Likith) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved connected nan bit.

Gate believe - soul sand:

1200m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Flying Brave (Indrajeet) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former vanished 3 lengths ahead. Astralia (Deepak S), Indian Sniper (Abhay S) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former vanished 8 lengths ahead. Burning Arrow (Rajesh K), Greeley (Likith) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former showed out. Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped retired smartly. Benzema (Tousif K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped retired well. Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Took a bully jump. Southern Dynasty (Vishal), Star Comet (Saqlain) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former vanished 4 lengths ahead. Devils Magic (Inayat), Excelero (Antony) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Former vanished region ahead. The King N I (R. Ravi), High Speed Dive (Sai Kiran) 1-19, 600/38. Former vanished 8 lengths ahead. My Solitaire (Chetan K), Asher (Rayan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Former vanished good ahead. Seeking The Stars (Arul), Powerfull Princess (Khurshad) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former vanished 5 lengths ahead. Southern Chrome (Vishal), Noble Ruler (Saqlian) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. Former vanished 5 lengths ahead. Divine Ray (Siddaraju), The Adviser (M. Naveen) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. They vanished level. Grizzly (R. Pradeep), Contractor (Sai Kiran) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former vanished 10 lengths ahead. The Athabasca (Ramesh K), Kallu Sakkare (M. Naveen), The Whispering (Siddaraju) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. First named impressed.

Source Thehindu

