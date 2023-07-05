Rand Water determined to turn the screws on delinquent municipalities

CEO Sipho Mosai emphasised that nan livelihood of Rand Water was a gross guidelines that they generated from their customers.

“We really don't want a confrontational business betwixt america and them [municipalities],” he said, adding that location was a request for speech moreover pinch municipalities that were successful financial trouble. Negotiations were not astir arranging to salary disconnected debts but besides to honour their agreements.

“You cannot opportunity you are committed to paying your indebtedness but past do not honour your agreement. If Rand Water collapses, this state will spot a situation that it has ne'er seen before,” he said.

Rand Water COO Mahlomola Mehlo said nan entity was good alert of nan issues of energy instability from Eskom but has plans to extremity full reliance connected nan energy utility.

He said 70% of Rand Water's powerfulness proviso comes from Eskom and though they are predominantly exempted from load-shedding erstwhile it gets to shape 4 and higher, it does person a knock-on effect connected their system.

“We person our ain plans. We person bought immense mobile generators that are being installed arsenic we speak. However, they are not large capable to get america disconnected nan grid,” he said.

He added that nan inferior was considering renewable and star power arsenic alternatives.

TimesLIVE