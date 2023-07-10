Randall Stephenson’s Exit From PGA Tour Casts Pall on Saudi Deal

DealBook Newsletter
In resigning from nan body’s board, Randall Stephenson said he could not support nan group’s potential tie-up pinch its Saudi-backed rival.
July 10, 2023Updated 9:28 a.m. ET
‘Serious concerns’ astatine nan PGA Tour
Just days earlier Tuesday’s PGA Tour hearing earlier nan Senate Permanent Subcommittee connected Investigations, a salient circuit committee member, Randall Stephenson, has resigned. His reason? He said he cannot support nan play organization’s projected tie-up involving LIV Golf, its Saudi -backed rival, DealBook’s Lauren Hirsch and The Times’s Alan Blinder report.
In a scathing resignation missive obtained by DealBook, Mr. Stephenson, nan erstwhile AT&T chair, said that he — for illustration astir of nan committee — was near retired of nan loop arsenic nan circuit negotiated a woody pinch Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealthiness money that jolted nan sports world.
“I person superior concerns with really this model statement came to fruition without committee oversight,” Mr. Stephenson wrote, adding he cannot “objectively measure or, successful bully conscience support” it “particularly successful ray of nan U.S. intelligence study concerning Jamal Khashoggi successful 2018.”
Mr. Stephenson had already been readying to discontinue from nan board, 2 group acquainted pinch his reasoning told DealBook. (In fact, he had already lately taken to attending astir committee meetings via videoconference, prevention for past month’s gathering successful Michigan.)
The Saudi woody sped up nan timeline. Days aft nan deal’s announcement, he told nan board’s chairman, Ed Herlihy, a partner of nan rule patient Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, of his scheme to resign. Herlihy requested that Mr. Stephenson clasp retired while Jay Monahan, nan PGA Tour commissioner, was retired connected aesculapian leave. Mr. Monahan announced his return connected Friday. Stephenson’s resignation missive was dated Saturday.
He wants nan committee to see alternatives. “I hope, arsenic this committee moves forward, it will comprehensively rethink its governance exemplary and support its options unfastened to measure replacement sources of superior beyond nan existent model agreement,” Mr. Stephenson writes.
There are different willing investors, DealBook has heard. But it is unclear really they could compete pinch nan Saudi wealthiness fund. And a Saudi confederation was nan only 1 that could bring an extremity to litigation betwixt some sides.
The optics look bad for nan PGA Tour. At Tuesday’s Senate hearing, Jimmy Dunne, a PGA Tour committee personnel who was heavy progressive successful negotiations, is group to attest alongside nan tour’s main operating officer, Ron Price. Mr. Stephenson’s exit besides raises further questions astir nan woody itself, which still needs support from nan tour’s 10-member board, which includes 5 players.
HERE’S WHAT’S HAPPENING
Threads surpasses 100 cardinal users, a grounds for app downloads. Meta’s caller societal web deed that level successful just a fewer days, importantly faster than nan 2 months that ChatGPT needed to deed that milestone, according to The Verge. Meanwhile, traffic to Twitter appears to person dropped sharply during that aforesaid period.
Carl Icahn negotiates breathing room pinch his banks. Under unit from a short-seller complete loans tied to his publically traded finance vehicle, Icahn Enterprises, nan billionaire reached a discuss pinch immoderate lenders that decoupled immoderate of that borrowing from nan company’s stock price, The Wall Street Journal reports. That could thief easiness unit connected nan firm’s slumping stock.
The moguls are group to get astatine Sun Valley. Allen & Company’s yearly convention for tech and media C.E.O.s is group to statesman successful Idaho connected Tuesday, pinch leaders for illustration Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery on nan impermanent list. The gathering is famed arsenic a spot wherever large deals — deliberation Comcast buying NBCUniversal aliases Jeff Bezos acquiring The Washington Post — are born.
Musk puts Wachtell successful nan spotlight
Elon Musk made bully connected his threat of retribution against those who forced him to bargain Twitter. The societal network’s genitor institution connected Friday sued Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, nan Wall Street rule patient that represented Twitter’s erstwhile committee successful efforts to make nan billionaire complete his $44 cardinal takeover bid.
Twitter accused Wachtell, agelong among Wall Street’s astir prestigious and profitable firms, of “unjust enrichment” by negotiating a hefty occurrence interest conscionable earlier nan woody closed. Some ineligible experts said nan suit faces agelong likelihood because Twitter’s committee approved Wachtell’s interest — but it besides raises nan mobility of whether nan high-powered firm’s proposal was worthy its value tag.
It’s nan first clip Twitter has sought to claw back a vendor’s fee, aft months of stiffing advisers and landlords alike connected unpaid bills. By immoderate measure, Wachtell’s measure was high: “O My Freaking God,” Martha Lane Fox, a committee personnel astatine nan time, wrote successful an email upon seeing nan cost.
Twitter executives wired $84 cardinal to Wachtell conscionable 10 minutes earlier Mr. Musk fired them upon his takeover’s closing, according to nan lawsuit. That was fortunate for Wachtell: Other advisers connected nan deal, including nan P.R. patient Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher and nan shareholder relations patient Innisfree M&A, person sued Twitter complete fees they haven’t been paid.
Wachtell did supply worth for Twitter’s then-shareholders. It helped nan committee compel Mr. Musk to complete his takeover bid, moreover arsenic nan company’s business deteriorated during months of uncertainty connected whether nan woody would close. Wachtell besides helped Twitter debar a trial, which would person costs moreover much successful billable hours.
But nan suit is casting a ray connected Wachtell’s billing practices. On June 27, 2022, according to nan complaint, 1 Wachtell lawyer billed $1,625 for 5 hours’ worthy of drafting banal value reactions. On July 9, a lawyer charged $3,006.25 for 9.25 hours of mini tasks and being connected wide standby.
Wachtell’s billing has been scrutinized before: Carl Icahn unsuccessfully sued nan firm complete its proposal defending CVR Energy against a takeover bid of his.
(DealBook wonders: What did Mr. Musk’s ineligible adviser, Skadden, charge?)
What comes next: The parties are astir apt headed to arbitration.But nan suit raises nan imaginable of Mr. Musk yet suing Twitter’s erstwhile committee for breach of fiduciary duty, having accused nan board of doing truthful by approving Wachtell’s payment.
Remember that Mr. Musk fired nan company’s erstwhile guidance for cause, denying them aureate parachutes, but ne'er specified why. Perhaps he whitethorn reason this was it?
Grading Janet Yellen’s travel to China
Janet Yellen’s China travel received mostly affirmative headlines, contempt a deficiency of argumentation breakthroughs and immoderate gripes astir nan caput of nan Treasury’s negotiated protocol. Yellen said relations were connected a “steadier footing” and China’s charismatic news agency called nan talks constructive.
But that anyone would respect nan specified truth that nan world’s 2 biggest economies are talking arsenic a occurrence shows conscionable really debased relations person plunged (or is an parameter of really hopeless Beijing is to cool tensions amid a worsening domestic slowdown).
The attraction was connected building relationships. Ms. Yellen met pinch nan officials precocious put successful complaint of economical policy, galore of whom person small world acquisition and are small known to occidental policymakers. She said of “diverse” proviso chains — a purported Chinese extremity arsenic good — and avoided immoderate mention of “decoupling” aliases “derisking.”
“Chinese determination makers understand that she is much mean successful comparison to galore different elder officials successful Washington erstwhile it comes to China policy,” Li Mingjiang, an master connected China overseas argumentation astatine Nanyang Technological University successful Singapore, told DealBook. “Particularly, Beijing likes her nationalist reiteration that decoupling would beryllium disastrous for some countries,”
But nan unit points weren’t resolved. No caller policies were announced and nan tit-for-tat retaliation and disapproval continues: China said it would enforce restrictions connected nan export of minerals important to chipmaking and Ms. Yellen slammed Beijing’s curen of American companies.
China has large problems astatine home. Official information published connected Monday show that nan state is teetering connected nan brink of deflation, arsenic user spending slows and anemic world economical maturation hits exports. It’s nan latest motion that China’s post-Covid betterment hasn’t materialized, prompting renewed calls for caller stimulus measures.
What’s next: John Kerry, President Biden’s ambiance envoy, will recreation to China this period to resume talks connected world warming.
A uncommon group of defections astatine a apical Wall Street P.R. patient
Speaking of Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher … nan firm, champion known for its behind-the-scenes proposal connected deals and firm crises, has conscionable made headlines of its own: Several executives — on pinch Ed Hammond, a prima M.&A. newsman astatine Bloomberg — have group up Collected Strategies, a caller P.R. firm.
DealBook’s telephone lit up Sunday nighttime aft nan news collapsed because it was nan first clip successful Joele Frank’s 2 decades that a partner had near to group up a rival firm.
Joele Frank is 1 of nan apical P.R. firms connected Wall Street. Founded successful 2000 by Ms. Frank, it has go a go-to for companies looking to make — aliases reason — deals, take sides themselves against activistic investors aliases find their measurement done a crisis. (Its clients complete nan years person included G.E., Sony, Time Warner and US Airways.)
Ms. Frank besides distributed equity broadly among her partners, who person been paid handsomely. That’s a logic Joele Frank hasn’t followed rivals for illustration Sard Verbinnen successful trading itself, and why nary partner had jumped to create a rival patient — until now.
The departing partners include Scott Bisang, who advised Twitter connected its woody pinch Elon Musk, and Jim Golden, who advised First Republic and PacWest.
Starting a caller patient is hard, fixed nan years needed to build up relationships pinch firm leaders and M.&A. bankers and lawyers. Often, arsenic successful different industries, executives are besides required to return lengthy leaves betwixt jobs.
In this case, nan Collected founders can’t spell aft their erstwhile clients for immoderate time, since they person nonsolicit agreements.
But it’s a roar clip for caller advisory shops anyway, formed by veterans of longtime firms for illustration Brunswick and Sard Verbinnen (which is now portion of FGS Global, aft a bid of mergers).
Among nan P.R. firms that person emerged during nan past decade are Gladstone Place Partners, C Street Advisory Group, Gasthalter & Company and Reevemark.
The week up <<keep this arsenic an H2 for NL
Corporate profits, geopolitics and ostentation will loom ample this week. Here’s what to watch:
Tuesday: NATO’s yearly acme originates pinch Ukraine’s introduction to nan confederation successful focus.
Wednesday: The Consumer Price Index is group for release. Economists polled by Bloomberg person forecast that wide ostentation cooled successful June to 3.1 percent connected an annualized basis, nan smallest summation since March 2021.
Thursday: Earnings play kicks disconnected pinch PepsiCo and Delta Air Lines reporting results. Investors are worried astir firm profitability, fixed ostentation and elevated liking rates.
Friday: It’s Wall Street’s turn, pinch BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo group to report.
THE SPEED READ
Deals
Glencore, nan commodities giant, whitethorn see spinning disconnected nan ember division that was agelong 1 of its astir successful businesses. (FT)
Saudi National Bank reportedly offered to increase its liking successful Credit Suisse to 40 percent earlier nan Swiss slope collapsed, but was rebuffed by Switzerland’s financial regulator. (Bloomberg)
Policy
Silicon Valley Bank’s bankrupt genitor institution sued nan F.D.I.C., seeking $1.9 cardinal that nan regulator assumed erstwhile it took complete nan grounded lender successful March. (FT)
“The Elite Circle Clarence Thomas Entered That Led to nan Supreme Court” (NYT)
Best of nan rest
The comedian Sarah Silverman and 2 authors are suing OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement, accusing nan companies of programming their A.I. networks utilizing their activity without compensation. (The Verge)
“America Is Wrapped successful Miles of Toxic Lead Cables” (WSJ)
We’d for illustration your feedback! Please email thoughts and suggestions to [email protected].
Andrew Ross Sorkin is simply a columnist and nan laminitis and editor astatine ample of DealBook. He is simply a co-anchor of CNBC’s "Squawk Box" and nan writer of “Too Big to Fail.” He is besides a co-creator of nan Showtime play bid "Billions." More astir Andrew Ross Sorkin
Ravi Mattu is nan managing editor of DealBook, based successful London. He joined The New York Times successful 2022 from nan Financial Times, wherever he held a number of elder roles successful Hong Kong and London. More astir Ravi Mattu
Bernhard Warner joined nan The Times successful 2022 arsenic a elder editor for DealBook. Previously he was a elder writer and editor astatine Fortune focusing connected business, nan system and nan markets. More astir Bernhard Warner
Michael de la Merced joined The Times arsenic a newsman successful 2006, covering Wall Street and finance. Among his main sum areas are mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and nan backstage equity industry. More astir Michael J. de la Merced
Ephrat Livni reports from Washington connected nan intersection of business and argumentation for DealBook. Previously, she was a elder newsman astatine Quartz, covering rule and politics, and has practiced rule successful nan nationalist and backstage sectors. More astir Ephrat Livni