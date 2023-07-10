‘Serious concerns’ astatine nan PGA Tour

Just days earlier Tuesday’s PGA Tour hearing earlier nan Senate Permanent Subcommittee connected Investigations, a salient circuit committee member, Randall Stephenson, has resigned. His reason? He said he cannot support nan play organization’s projected tie-up involving LIV Golf, its Saudi -backed rival, DealBook’s Lauren Hirsch and The Times’s Alan Blinder report.

In a scathing resignation missive obtained by DealBook, Mr. Stephenson, nan erstwhile AT&T chair, said that he — for illustration astir of nan committee — was near retired of nan loop arsenic nan circuit negotiated a woody pinch Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealthiness money that jolted nan sports world.

“I person superior concerns with really this model statement came to fruition without committee oversight,” Mr. Stephenson wrote, adding he cannot “objectively measure or, successful bully conscience support” it “particularly successful ray of nan U.S. intelligence study concerning Jamal Khashoggi successful 2018.”

Mr. Stephenson had already been readying to discontinue from nan board, 2 group acquainted pinch his reasoning told DealBook. (In fact, he had already lately taken to attending astir committee meetings via videoconference, prevention for past month’s gathering successful Michigan.)