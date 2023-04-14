4 days ago

Raptors lock in on Bulls for play-in game

TORONTO – It’s almost a luxury for Fred VanVleet and nan Toronto Raptors to person respective days to hole for conscionable 1 opponent.

VanVleet and his teammates are spending 2 days astatine nan OVO Centre, nan Raptors believe facility, strategizing arsenic Toronto gets fresh to big nan Chicago Bulls successful nan first information of nan NBA Eastern Conference’s play-in tourney connected Wednesday. The victor of that crippled will spell connected to look either nan Miami Heat aliases nan Atlanta Hawks connected Friday successful nan 2nd information of nan bracket.

“I deliberation it should bode good for america to conscionable beryllium capable to fastener successful connected 1 thing,” said VanVleet, pinch a towel still draped complete his caput pursuing believe connected Monday. “We person a mates of days to fto nan coaches travel up pinch nan schemes and nan crippled plans, and we conscionable effort to spell retired and execute nan champion we can.

“It’s not precisely nan playoffs but a akin type of preparation, getting fresh for triumph aliases spell home.”

VanVleet, who led nan Raptors pinch 7.2 assists per crippled and was 2nd successful scoring pinch 19.3 points per game, said that nan days disconnected earlier hosting Chicago plays to Toronto’s strengths.

“I deliberation our coaching unit is 1 of nan tops successful nan convention successful position of mentation and crippled readying and uncovering different things and having adjustments fresh connected nan fly,” said VanVleet. “You’ve sewage to springiness them a ton of in installments for that.

“It’s up to america to spell retired location and effort to execute nan champion we can. I’m looking guardant to it.”

The play-in tournaments travel a Page playoff format, overmuch for illustration curling.

No. 7 Miami hosts eighth-place Atlanta connected Tuesday, pinch nan victor officially becoming nan seventh seed successful nan East’s playoffs.

Toronto, which vanished nan regular play ninth successful nan East, welcomes No. 10 Chicago connected Wednesday, pinch nan victor of that crippled travelling to nan loser of nan Miami-Hawks crippled connected Friday.

The Raptors won 2 of their 3 meetings pinch nan Bulls this season, beating Chicago 104-98 erstwhile they past met connected Feb. 28 astatine Scotiabank Arena. Toronto won some games astatine location and mislaid connected nan roadworthy versus nan Bulls.

Whichever squad emerges from Friday’s crippled will beryllium nan eighth seed successful nan convention playoffs, facing nan NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks successful nan first round.

“I cognize this is going to sound silly to you, but each crippled is must win,” said Raptors caput coach Nick Nurse. “Every crippled we play, we’re going retired location to win.

“So we sewage different 1 successful beforehand of america Wednesday.”

A cardinal portion of that will beryllium shutting down erstwhile Raptors mini guardant DeMar DeRozan, whose 24.5 points per crippled were 2nd astir connected Chicago, conscionable 0.3 points little than shooting defender Zach Lavine.

Locking disconnected DeRozan will apt beryllium nan work of O.G. Anunoby, who led nan NBA pinch 1.9 steals per crippled this season.

“Just denying him nan shot and trying to unit retired his catches arsenic acold arsenic possible,” said Anunoby connected really to extremity his bully friend DeRozan. “Making him activity for everything, make everything arsenic difficult arsenic possible.

“It’s decidedly difficult against a subordinate for illustration him. He’s a awesome subordinate pinch a bunch of different tricks and skills.”

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns nan Raptors and nan NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, announced connected Monday that it’s bringing backmost its tailgating parties extracurricular Scotiabank Arena for nan 2 teams’ post-seasons.

Festivities will statesman astatine nan alleged Jurassic Park connected Wednesday for Toronto’s one-and-done crippled pinch nan Bulls.

VanVleet said that nan Raptors’ vociferous instrumentality guidelines will besides beryllium an plus successful nan high-pressure showdown.

“It should beryllium should beryllium crazy, man. It should beryllium a really nosy atmosphere,” said VanVleet. “This clip of nan twelvemonth and these types of circumstances I deliberation brings nan champion retired of our crowd.

“Having that home-court advantage has (made Toronto) 1 of nan much typical places to play successful nan NBA complete nan past decade.”

This study by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.