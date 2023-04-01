Raptors' Nick Nurse says he will take time to 'evaluate' his future with the team

The Raptors are presently group to make nan NBA Play-In tourney this year

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com

Published: 04:10 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 04:10 BST, 1 April 2023

Toronto Raptors caput coach Nick Nurse told reporters connected Friday that he wants to return immoderate clip to deliberation astir his early aft nan extremity of what has been 'a difficult play from a number of standpoints.'

'Early on, had immoderate beautiful superior injuries pinch immoderate cardinal guys,' Nurse said earlier his Raptors took connected nan Philadelphia 76ers astatine Wells Fargo Center.

'I thought we benignant of weathered that for a while ... and past yeah, I deliberation nan waste and acquisition deadline stuff, I don't cognize if location was a 1000 rumors, 999 of them were astir us, it seemed like. So that was astir apt arsenic absorbing arsenic it gets.'

Nurse did statement that his superior attraction remains nevertheless connected finishing retired nan existent season.

'First of all, I deliberation erstwhile this play gets done, we'll measure everything, and moreover personally, I'm gonna return a fewer weeks to spot wherever I'm at, you know?' Nurse said. 'Like you said, wherever my head's at. And conscionable spot really nan narration pinch nan statement is and everything.'

Raptors caput coach Nick Nurse is readying to return 'a fewer weeks' to see his future

Nurse and nan Raptors person endured a reliable play that has intelligibly worn connected nan caput coach

'It's been 10 years for maine now, which is simply a beautiful bully run. I don't know, complete those 10 years we sewage to beryllium up location successful number of wins pinch anybody successful nan league. I don't cognize moreover cognize wherever that is, but we've had a batch of large seasons.

'And then, correct now, my caput is to make this arsenic agelong of a play arsenic possible. This squad needs playoff experience.

'So that is wherever I'm astatine correct now ... decorativeness retired these six, spot wherever we land, spot if we can't creep up a spot aliases 2 successful nan standings, and past springiness them hellhole successful nan playoffs, spot if we tin get successful a existent bid and return it from there.'

As Nurse noted he has spent a full of 10 years successful Toronto betwixt nan clip spent arsenic some caput coach and adjunct coach. He besides stated he has not yet put immoderate thought into coaching elsewhere successful nan future.

Since being named arsenic Raptors caput coach Nurse has recorded a grounds of 224-160 and led Toronto to nan 2019 NBA championship.

Toronto entered Friday pinch a 38-38 grounds earlier they were group to look disconnected pinch nan Philadelphia 76ers.

They presently beryllium ninth spot successful nan NBA Eastern Conference and still person a changeable to make nan NBA Play-In Tournament.