RCMP arrests two women after they return to Canada from ISIS camps in Syria

Two Ontario women were arrested connected coercion allegations connected Thursday aft returning to Canada from camps successful Syria for captured ISIS suspects.

Dure Ahmed and Ammara Amjad were arrested connected coercion bid bonds upon arriving astatine Montreal airport, nan RCMP said successful a statement.

They were past flown to Ontario and appeared by teleconference successful a courtroom successful Brampton, Ont., northbound of Toronto.

The lawsuit was put complete until Tuesday.

The women were among 4 nan Canadian authorities brought retired of Syria connected Wednesday, on pinch their children.

They do not look immoderate criminal charges. Peace bonds enforce a database of conditions connected suspects that tin see wearing an ankle bracelet and taking portion successful a de-radicalization program.

On Thursday, Global Affairs Canada said it had taken 4 Canadian women and 10 kids retired of Syria and flown them location to Canada.

But nan repatriation did not spell arsenic planned.

Six women were meant to return but 2 could not beryllium found, said Lawrence Greenspon, nan Ottawa lawyer representing nan women’s families.

They did not shown up astatine a designated gathering point, and nan level near without them, he said. Their whereabouts stay unknown.

The women are sisters-in-law from Edmonton. One of them has 3 children.

Toronto female detained astatine campy for ISIS suspects successful Syria. Stewart Bell/Global News

The Canadians were taken captive by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters successful northeast Syria successful nan years starring up to nan conclusion of ISIS successful 2019.

The national authorities initially declined to thief them, but officials agreed to bring them backmost aft their families revenge an entreaty successful nan Federal Court.

“Around nan world, like-minded countries are taking steps to repatriate their respective citizens from northeastern Syria,” Global Affairs Canada said successful a statement.

“Amidst reports of deteriorating conditions successful nan camps successful northeastern Syria, we person been peculiarly concerned astir nan wellness and well-being of Canadian children.

“As agelong arsenic conditions allow, we will proceed this work.”

While Ahmed and Amjad were arrested, a 3rd Ontario female was not taken into custody. The destiny of nan 4th female remains chartless but nan RCMP connection made nary mention of her arrest.

During nan last days of ISIS successful Syria, a female captured by Kurdish forces identified herself to CNN arsenic Dura Ahmed and said she was from Toronto.

She told CNN successful 2019 she was a 28-year-old assemblage student and had joined her hubby successful Syria successful 2014, moving to nan ISIS superior Raqqa.

The New York Times besides interviewed a female it named arsenic “Dure Ahmed” from Toronto.

Around that aforesaid time, nan BBC interviewed a captured British ISIS combatant who said he was joined to a Toronto female named “Ammar Anjar.”

A protestation by women astatine nan Al Hawl campy for ISIS detainees quickly turned violent. Stewart Bell

Seven Canadian adults, each women, person now returned to Canada from camps successful Syria for ISIS suspects.

Only 1 has been charged pinch coercion offences to date. Four others were arrested connected bid bonds and released.

Canada has struggled to bring charges against alleged Canadian Extremist Travellers, pinch constabulary citing nan challenges of collecting grounds from overseas warfare zones.

National information agencies person alternatively relied connected bid bonds, surveillance, nan no-fly database and refusal of passports.

“Where location is capable evidence, rule enforcement and nationalist information agencies will independently return nan basal steps to support our communities safe,” nan GAC connection said.

“We reiterate that it is simply a superior criminal offence for anyone to time off Canada to knowingly support a violent group and those who prosecute successful these activities will look nan afloat unit of Canadian law.”

Canadian diplomats and section authorities successful northeast Syria astatine handover of 4 Canadian women connected April 5, 2023. AANES

Photos released by nan management that controls Kurdish-majority northeast Syria showed its officials gathering 3 Canadian envoys connected Wednesday.

The Canadians were shown pinch representatives of nan Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and nan YPJ Women’s Protection Units.

“During nan meeting, nan 2 sides discussed nan governmental business successful Syria successful wide and bluish and eastbound Syria successful particular, and nan humanitarian, economical and information business successful nan region,” nan AANES said.

“At nan extremity of nan meeting, 4 women and 10 children from ISIS families were handed over, according to an charismatic handover archive betwixt nan Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and nan State of Canada.”

The United States welcomed Canada’s repatriation of nan 14 women and children, and said it had supported nan operation.

“Repatriation is nan only durable solution for this population, astir of whom are susceptible children nether nan property of 12,” said U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel.

“Separately, 10,000 ISIS fighters are being held successful detention accommodation crossed nan region. This constitutes nan azygous largest attraction of detained violent fighters successful nan world and remains a threat to location and world security.”

Four of nan alleged ISIS fighters are Canadian men. The Federal Court has ordered nan authorities to bring them backmost to Canada, but nan determination was put connected clasp while nan authorities appealed.

A 5th Canadian man caught successful Syria, Mohammad Khalifa, was flown to nan U.S., wherever he pleaded blameworthy to executing prisoners and filming nan killings for propaganda videos.

