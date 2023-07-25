Realme 11 (4G) is launching on July 31

The Realme 11 bid was announced backmost successful May pinch three entries and we now get confirmation that a 4th type is launching soon successful Vietnam. Realme 11 (4G) will make its world debut successful Vietnam connected July 31 astatine 5:30PM section clip and we cognize it will travel successful astatine slightest 2 colors – achromatic and gold.

Realme 11 (4G) teaser poster
The instrumentality will besides person a 108MP main cam connected nan back. Previous listings connected Vietnamese retailers confirmed nan telephone will beryllium equipped pinch a Helio G99 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The instrumentality will boast a 6.4-inch AMOLED show pinch FHD+ solution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The artillery will travel successful astatine 5,000 mAh and will support 67W accelerated charging.

The upcoming Realme 11 (4G) will service arsenic a successor to past year’s Realme 10 which brought a 6.4-inch AMOLED (90Hz) alongside a Helio G99 chipset and a 50MP main cam.

