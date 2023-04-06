Realme yesterday announced it would introduce nan Narzo N55 connected April 12 arsenic nan "Next-Gen Fast Charging Leader," but didn't uncover really accelerated it will charge. Thanks to Amazon.in, we now cognize nan Realme Narzo N55 will support 33W SuperVOOC charging.

The online retailer besides revealed that nan Realme Narzo N55 would complaint up to 50% successful 29 minutes, but we don't cognize really agelong it will return for a afloat charge. What's besides chartless is its artillery capacity.

Realme already gave america a glimpse of nan Narzo N55 yesterday arsenic it shared a teaser image showing nan smartphone successful Prime Blue color, sporting 2 cameras connected nan rear and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner connected nan phone's right-side frame.

Today, Realme revealed nan black-color exemplary of nan Narzo N55, but its trading sanction is unknown.

We are still a fewer days from nan motorboat event, truthful expect Realme to uncover much specifications of nan Narzo N55 to build hype astir it.

