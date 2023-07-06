Rebecca Romijn on her transgender ‘Ugly Betty’ character: ‘I really wanted to do that character justice’

Rebecca Romijn is reflecting connected playing a transgender female connected nan Emmy-winning dramedy “Ugly Betty.”

In 2007, nan beloved bid premiered connected ABC and quickly gained a beardown pursuing arsenic viewers watched America Ferrera toggle shape into Betty Suarez, a quirky assemblage grad who struggled to fresh successful astatine an esteemed manner magazine. While Betty’s communicative was astatine nan halfway of nan show, “Ugly Betty” besides introduced different characteristic who was learning to clasp their identity: Romijn’s Alexis Meade.

The model-turned-actor joined nan show halfway done Season One arsenic nan transgender sister of Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius). Alexis had faked her decease earlier resurfacing and announcing to nan world she underwent gender confirmation surgery.

America Ferrera arsenic Betty, Eric Mabius arsenic Daniel, Judith Light as Claire and Rebecca Romijn arsenic Alexis successful "Ugly Betty." Vivian Zink / Getty Images

Romijn, 50, revealed really she landed nan domiciled successful an question and reply pinch The Independent published connected July 5.

“The executives astatine nan clip didn’t emotion nan thought of nan character,” she recalled. “There was a existent boys’ nine moving nan show down nan scenes astatine that point. So to effort and make it palatable to nan boys’ club... they sounded me.”

She added, “And I jumped astatine nan chance.”

At nan time, nan supermodel had a somewhat budding acting profession and was mostly known for portraying Mystique successful nan early 2000s “X-Men” films.

But that was not nan only logic Romijn was willing successful tackling nan part.

“I really wanted to do that characteristic justness — and make her arsenic basking arsenic possible,” Romijn shared.

Although she pointed retired that it isn’t apt a cisgender female would beryllium asked to play a transgender female successful 2023, she said having nan practice was significant.

Romijn explained, “I ne'er would beryllium formed successful that domiciled today, but I do consciousness for illustration it helped unfastened doors for nan trans community. I’d for illustration to deliberation that, anyway. I don’t want to pat myself connected nan backmost excessively much.”

With plentifulness of shows from that play for illustration “Will & Grace,” “Charmed,” and “Arrested Development,” being rebooted and revived, could “Ugly Betty” subordinate nan list?

If it does, Romijn is unsure really she would beryllium involved. “I do deliberation Alexis should beryllium formed pinch a trans actress,” she told nan British publication erstwhile speaking astir a imaginable reboot aliases revival. “That would beryllium nan correct point to do.”

Romijn, who presently stars connected Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” was a main formed personnel connected “Ugly Betty” for 2 seasons earlier she was demoted to a recurring characteristic and yet written disconnected successful Season Three.

Before TV Guide officially confirmed nan news that Alexis would not beryllium featured arsenic overmuch successful nan 3rd season, Romijn alluded to issues down nan scenes pinch nan show’s imaginative squad astir her character’s storyline.

“They made a tremendous magnitude of changes, particularly pinch nan penning staff,” she told nan New York Post successful 2008. “And while I cognize I’ll beryllium coming backmost adjacent season, pinch each nan changes, I’m not judge they tin return attraction of my characteristic nan measurement they person been.”

She continued, “So I’ll beryllium leaving, backmost successful a recurring capacity, but clip for maine to time off and find thing else.”