Red Bull's Max Verstappen sets track record, McLaren's Oscar Piastri struggles at Australian GP

57 minutes ago
Red Bull's sizzling commencement continues arsenic world champion Max Verstappen sets way record, but McLaren and Aussie Oscar Piastri proceed to struggle astatine Australian Grand Prix

  • Red Bull are favourites astatine Albert Park 
  • Verstappen's grounds came successful rainy conditions 
  • Piastri continues to conflict astatine McLaren 

By Josh Alston For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:16 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 05:16 BST, 1 April 2023

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen has group a way grounds successful believe to corroborate his favouritism for nan Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Verstappen posted a sizzling fastest thigh of 1 infinitesimal 17.565 seconds successful Saturday's 3rd and last believe convention astatine nan Albert Park circuit.

The Dutchman's clip eclipses nan erstwhile benchmark of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of 1:17.868, group erstwhile claimed rod position successful past year's qualifying.


Australia's Oscar Piastri (1:18.713) was 14th quickest successful nan past believe earlier nan qualifying convention starts astatine 4pm AEDT.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso (1:17.727) was second-fastest pinch Alpine's Esteban Ocon (1:17.938) adjacent best.

Reigning world champion and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen collapsed nan way grounds astatine Albert Park successful rainy conditions

Verstappen and nan Red Bull squad are nan basking favourites astatine nan Australian Grand Prix to beryllium held successful Melbourne connected Sunday

Verstappen won nan season-opening expansive prix successful Bahrain up of teammate Sergio Perez and vanished 2nd down Perez successful nan adjacent title successful Saudi Arabia.

But contempt Red Bull's ascendant one-two finishes, squad main Christian Horner is sounding a informing successful Melbourne.

'It's a awesome starting constituent to nan play ... but we're conscious that it's a very agelong season, there's still 21 races to go,' Horner said.

'And we're conscious that large updates are coming from others successful coming weeks arsenic we caput backmost to Europe.

'So location is still a batch to do and an awfully agelong measurement to spell ... I person ever said it's going to return 3 aliases 4 races to get a existent shape arsenic to what is nan existent form-book for nan season.'

Oscar Piastri greets fans connected nan Melbourne Walk anterior to last believe convention astatine Albert Park

Melbourne-born Piastri, making his home-town debut, connected Friday was 12th fastest of nan 20 drivers successful nan opening practice.

On Saturday, nan 21-year-old completed 21 laps successful a bedewed 2nd session.

But his McLaren teammate Lando Norris struggled, signaling nan slowest clip of immoderate driver - 1:19.146 - and completing only a twelve laps, nan fewest of immoderate car successful nan believe session.

