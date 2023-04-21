Red Cross Expresses Alarm Over Detainee Health at Guantánamo Bay

2 hours ago
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/21/us/politics/red-cross-gitmo-health.html

As nan prisoners age, their beingness and intelligence wellness needs are progressively challenging, nan leader of a visiting delegation said.

Hospital beds are seen successful a room pinch different aesculapian equipment.
A betterment room astatine nan aesculapian session successful nan Camp 5 detention halfway astatine Guantánamo Bay.Credit...Doug Mills/The New York Times

Carol Rosenberg

April 21, 2023, 5:58 p.m. ET

GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — A elder charismatic pinch nan International Committee of nan Red Cross issued a uncommon connection of siren connected Friday astir deteriorating wellness conditions and inadequate preparations for aging prisoners astatine Guantánamo Bay.

The U.S. subject must do a amended occupation of providing attraction for prisoners who are “experiencing nan symptoms of accelerated aging, worsened by nan cumulative effects of their experiences and years spent successful detention,” Patrick Hamilton, nan caput of nan Red Cross delegation for nan United States and Canada, said successful nan statement.

In March, Mr. Hamilton and different delegates made a regular quarterly sojourn to nan detention facility, nan organization’s 146th since nan wartime situation opened successful January 2002. He said nan detainees’ “physical and intelligence wellness needs are increasing and becoming progressively challenging.”

“Consideration must beryllium fixed to adapting nan infrastructure for nan detainees’ evolving needs and disabilities, arsenic good arsenic nan rules that govern their regular lives,” said Mr. Hamilton, who had past visited nan situation successful 2003, erstwhile 660 men and boys were held there. Today, 30 detainees remain.

Red Cross officials mostly do not remark publically connected nan conditions astatine nan detention facility, preferring to support their communications pinch nan U.S. authorities confidential.

Ordinarily, quarterly visits see meetings pinch nan detention installation commander, who is presently a brigadier wide pinch nan Michigan National Guard. Members of nan delegation, which mostly includes a doctor, besides meet pinch detainees, question and reply those who will soon beryllium released and present messages from family.

Mr. Hamilton said subject officials astatine Guantánamo were “offering immoderate impermanent solutions” to nan prisoners’ expanding beingness and intelligence wellness needs.

He urged nan Biden management and Congress to, arsenic a priority, “find capable and sustainable solutions to reside these issues.”

Lawyers for immoderate of nan prisoners, peculiarly those who spent years successful harsh, concealed C.I.A. custody earlier Guantánamo, person said detainees person encephalon harm and disorders from blows and slumber deprivation, damaged gastrointestinal systems from rectal maltreatment and issues perchance linked to prolonged shackling and different confinement.

One of nan astir debilitated prisoners is Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi, who is successful his 60s and is nan prison’s oldest detainee. He has undergone six operations connected his spine and backmost astatine Guantánamo Bay since 2017 by Navy aesculapian teams who were airlifted to nan base.

His lawyer, Susan Hensler, said Friday that Mr. Hadi was precocious diagnosed pinch “severe osteoporosis” that apt contributed to problems successful his astir caller operation, successful November. Doctors inserted metallic wrong his back, but nan instrumentality slipped and screws became loose, she said. Navy doctors scheme to bring a squad to nan guidelines this twelvemonth for different surgery, utilizing bigger screws.

The Red Cross connection comes little than a period aft a group of United Nations investigators made nationalist a complaint they had presented to the United States connected Jan. 11 astir wellness attraction provisions astatine nan prison, and for Mr. Hadi successful particular.

Mr. Hamilton said nan United States needed to adopt a “more broad approach” to detainee wellness care. “All detainees must person entree to capable wellness attraction that accounts for some deteriorating intelligence and beingness conditions — whether astatine Naval Station Guantánamo Bay aliases elsewhere. This includes cases of aesculapian emergencies.”

“At nan aforesaid time, information must beryllium fixed to adapting nan infrastructure for nan detainees’ evolving needs and disabilities, arsenic good arsenic nan rules that govern their regular lives,” he said.

Government employees, who were not authorized to beryllium identified by name, person complained astir aerial conditioning problems astatine nan situation for detainees done nan period of Ramadan, which is ending.

The subject had nary contiguous remark connected either nan Red Cross interest aliases nan aerial conditioning issue.

The Red Cross charismatic besides urged nan Pentagon to assistance its prisoners longer, much predominant telephone calls pinch family members, “bearing successful mind nan full absence of in-person visits.”

Lawyers person said detainees are mostly entitled to speak pinch family members 4 times a year.

