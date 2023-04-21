GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — A elder charismatic pinch nan International Committee of nan Red Cross issued a uncommon connection of siren connected Friday astir deteriorating wellness conditions and inadequate preparations for aging prisoners astatine Guantánamo Bay.

The U.S. subject must do a amended occupation of providing attraction for prisoners who are “experiencing nan symptoms of accelerated aging, worsened by nan cumulative effects of their experiences and years spent successful detention,” Patrick Hamilton, nan caput of nan Red Cross delegation for nan United States and Canada, said successful nan statement.

In March, Mr. Hamilton and different delegates made a regular quarterly sojourn to nan detention facility, nan organization’s 146th since nan wartime situation opened successful January 2002. He said nan detainees’ “physical and intelligence wellness needs are increasing and becoming progressively challenging.”

“Consideration must beryllium fixed to adapting nan infrastructure for nan detainees’ evolving needs and disabilities, arsenic good arsenic nan rules that govern their regular lives,” said Mr. Hamilton, who had past visited nan situation successful 2003, erstwhile 660 men and boys were held there. Today, 30 detainees remain.