‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ official trailer released — here’s everything to know about the upcoming romance

What would hap if nan first boy of nan United States fell successful emotion pinch a British prince?

Prime Video's upcoming movie "Red, White, & Royal Blue" chronicles precisely that — and based connected nan first charismatic trailer for nan film, it looks for illustration a hilarious, romanticist romp bordering connected world scandal.

Based connected nan TikTok-beloved bestselling book by Casey McQuiston, nan movie centers connected Alex, nan boy of nan U.S. President, and Henry, a prince successful England. After initially maintaining an icy relationship, often pitted against different arsenic rival starring men for tabloid fodder, nan 2 are forced to clone a friendship, yet starring to existent feelings.

Sparks alert successful "Red, White & Royal Blue." Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

"They're not beating nan rivals-to-lovers allegations," an charismatic Twitter relationship for nan upcoming film, premiering Aug. 11, captioned nan trailer.

Here's everything we cognize astir nan film:

Sparks alert successful nan charismatic ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ trailer

Prime Video released nan charismatic trailer for "Red, White & Royal Blue" connected July 6.

The video promises a adjacent alignment to nan crippled of nan original 2019 book, starting pinch nan "international incident" that changes everything for Alex and Henry.

In nan clip, Alex attends a royal wedding successful England and receives a brushwood disconnected from Henry. The 2 later get into a scuffle and upwind up connected nan floor, covered successful nan remains of a gradual buttercream confection.

"You've done immoderate beautiful stupid things successful your day, but this —," Alex's mom, President Ellen Claremont, says successful nan trailer.

"Takes nan cake?" Alex suggests.

For harm control, nan White House and nan palace merchandise a associated statement, claiming nan 2 are bully friends. While their first fewer events together footwear disconnected a rocky narration – "My NDA is bigger than yours," Alex threatens while smiling for nan camera — their relationship turns genuine.

But their narration takes a move though erstwhile Henry attends Alex's New Year's Eve party. Henry steals distant extracurricular and, aft Alex follows, asks him, "Do you ever wonderment who you'd beryllium if you were an anonymous personification successful nan world?"

After Alex reacts pinch confusion, Henry whips around, muttering, "You're arsenic heavy arsenic it gets" earlier kissing him.

The remainder of nan trailer, group to Lil Nas X's "That's What I Want," hints astatine an adorable but concealed narration betwixt nan two. Their clandestine hookups, which earned nan movie an R rating, proceed until 1 of nan president's apical unit members, Zahra, catches them.

"We are successful a edifice crawling pinch reporters, if anyone sees you time off this hotel, I will Brexit your caput from your body," she threatens Henry.

The trailer takes an affectional move arsenic they fig retired really overmuch they are consenting to consequence to beryllium together arsenic nan threat of an world activity ungraded looms complete them.

"When matters of nan bosom go matters of state," nan trailer reads.

Soon, they commencement to autumn successful love. But tin their narration past their work to their countries?

The crippled of nan book

After "Red, White & Royal Blue" came retired successful May 2019, it became a fan-favorite romance publication connected BookTok for some its LGBTQ practice and nan butterflies Alex and Henry’s emotion communicative gave readers.

The trailer promises a beautiful religious adjustment of nan BookTok staple read.

"You amended enactment for illustration nan sun shines retired of his ass and you person a Vitamin D deficiency," Zahra, played by Sarah Shahi, threatens successful nan trailer, a riff connected a nonstop quote from McQuiston's book.

Fans of nan book whitethorn besides instantly admit nan infamous barroom scene, their New Years Eve kiss, changeless texts and of course, nan steamy activity scenes from nan trailer.

The "Red, White & Royal Blue" twitter relationship moreover reshared a thread comparing scenes from nan book to nan scenes featured successful nan preview, identifying much than 20 nonstop references to nan novel.

Guide to nan cast

The casting announcement for nan two leads for "Red, White & Royal Blue" came retired successful June past year. Taylor Zakhar Perez stars arsenic Alex and Nicholas Galitzine plays Henry. Uma Thurman and Sarah Shahi besides play supporting roles.

Here's what other location is to cognize astir nan cast:

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez arsenic Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine arsenic Prince Henry. Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

Zakhar Perez, 31, plays Alex Claremont-Diaz, nan 21-year-old boy of nan United States' first female president, Ellen Claremont, and Senator Oscar Diaz.

Zakhar Perez besides starred arsenic Marco successful “The Kissing Booth 2” and “The Kissing Booth 3,” a young big book-to-screen adjustment connected Netflix.

In nan book, Alex is simply a brazen undergraduate student astatine Georgetown University pinch aspirations to beryllium 1 of nan youngest members elected to Congress. He is sarcastic, outspoken and dreams of turning his location authorities of Texas blue.

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine stars arsenic nan awkward and sheltered Prince Henry. Before he meets Alex, Henry maintains a adjacent soul circle, which chiefly includes his champion friend, Percy Okonjo, played by Malcolm Atobrah, and his sister, Princess Bea, played by Ellie Bamber.

Ellie Bamber arsenic Princess Bea and Nicholas Galitzine arsenic Prince Henry successful Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

It isn't Galitzine's first clip playing a royal.

Galitzine, 28, notably acted other Camila Cabello successful Prime Video's adjustment of "Cinderella" arsenic Prince Robert.

Galitzine besides starred successful "Purple Hearts," a Netflix movie astir a Marine who marries a wide musician named Cassie, played by Sofia Carson, truthful she tin get wellness insurance.

Galitzine jumped from filming "Purple Hearts" to New Orleans for nan upcoming 2023 drama "Bottoms," starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, past to London for "Red, White & Royal Blue," a domiciled he called "extremely gratifying."

“For nan first clip successful my career, it was a very absorbing point of having to benignant of juggle a fewer characters because evidently you’re doing prep for these different movies while you’re shooting thing else,” Galitzine told TODAY successful September 2022. “So you benignant of person this weird juggling enactment of personalities successful your head.”

"Red, White & Royal Blue" besides marked a measurement extracurricular of his comfortableness zone, he said.

“You’re a batch person to nan book than you are connected a comedy, wherever it’s truthful loose and improvised,” Galitzine said.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman stars arsenic Ellen and plays double work successful "Red, White & Royal Blue" arsenic Alex's mom arsenic good arsenic nan first female president of nan U.S.

In nan book, Ellen is finishing up her first word and starting nan run way for reelection. Originally from Texas, Thurman acts pinch a dense Southern drawl and is some exasperated and charmed by her son.

A saccharine mother-son moment. Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

Ellen has to see nan optics of her position, informing Alex astatine 1 constituent successful nan trailer, "hopefully we'll get done coming without immoderate much scandals." But erstwhile she learns of nan depths of her son's feelings for Henry, she transitions into mom mode, hugging her boy and advising him, "You request to fig retired if you consciousness everlastingly astir him."

Thurman, known for her starring roles successful nan Quentin Tarantino films "Kill Bill" and "Pulp Fiction" has 3 children herself: "Stranger Things" actor Maya Hawke, 24, Levon Hawke, 21, and 10-year-old girl Luna.

Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi stars arsenic Zahra Bankston, President Claremont's trusted lawman main of staff.

Sarah Shahi arsenic Zahra Bankston successful Prime Video’s "Red, White & Royal Blue." Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

Zahra, a no-nonsense professional, often finds herself nan unofficial wrangler of Alex and his group of friends, including Nora Holleran, played by Rachel Hilson. Nora is nan granddaughter of President Claremont’s vice president.

Nicholas Galitzine arsenic Prince Henry, Malcolm Atobrah arsenic Percy Okonjo, Rachel Hilson arsenic Nora Holleran, and Taylor Zakhar Perez arsenic Alex Claremont-Diaz successful Prime Video’s "Red, White & Royal Blue." Jonathan Prime / Prime Video

Shahi notably starred successful Netflix’s “Sex/Life,” which was canceled aft Season Two.