Reflecting On 20 Years Of WordPress With The CEO of WooCommerce - Ep. 317 via @sejournal, @lorenbaker

Growth, Innovation, and Empowering Online Merchants

As WordPress celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is basal to bespeak connected its roots and research really its history has shaped ecommerce and what this intends for your website.

Paul Maiorana, CEO of WooCommerce, joined maine connected nan SEJ Show for this typical section to bespeak connected really ecommerce recovered its measurement into nan WordPress world and really WooCommerce intertwined pinch WordPress’ values and initiatives.

We talked astir Paul’s 11+ twelvemonth profession pinch Automattic, his experiences starring WordPress VIP, and what led him to return connected nan activity of WooCommerce.

You’ll besides perceive astir nan halfway organization tone that lives successful nan instauration of WordPress and really this has impacted WooCommerce’s ngo for its users.

You won’t want to miss this captious look backmost from personification who has been location done countless steps on nan way.

The difference, though, successful governance is really important, which is that cipher owns WordPress. It’s stewarded by nan WordPress Foundation and a nonprofit that owns nan intelligence spot and everything astir WordPress. That’s guided by Matt Mullenweg, its founder, co-founder, and still task lead. But nan governance exemplary is different. Whereas pinch WooCommerce, Automattic wholly owns WooCommerce. It’s still an open-source merchandise that uses nan GPL license, free software, nan aforesaid arsenic WordPress is. Still, we efficaciously money each of nan improvement of WooCommerce. –Paul Maiorana, 14:36

WooCommerce is simply a world level for sure. So we person customers successful each country. There is specified awesome support for localization. Translations and localization are a monolithic portion of that, not conscionable successful position of group providing those translations but besides connected nan different side. It’s really merchants tin build a localized acquisition for their shoppers. –Paul Maiorana, 20:57

That’s nan beauty of unfastened source, right? We’re capable to get leaner and meaner than immoderate of our competitors. We’ve adequately federated this ecosystem of independent package developers, agencies, freelancers, and web hosts. These folks travel together to nutrient a WooCommerce tract and a value product. Our interests are aligned, which yet makes for a amended customer experience. –Paul Maiorana, 23:02

[00:00] – About Paul.

[03:28] – WooCommerce’s root & Automattic integration.

[07:01] – Purpose of WooCommerce development.

[09:38] – WooCommerce’s marketplace share.

[13:27] – Developer engagement pinch WooCommerce.

[17:10] – Exploring WooCommerce extensions/integrations.

[20:57] – WooCommerce & localization strategies, shopping support, thin exemplary & open-source contributions.

[24:14] WooCommerce’s Solution to ecommerce challenges.

[27:40] Future commerce trends: Smartphone preference.

[29:37] Growth imaginable successful nan WooCommerce ecosystem.

[30:42] WooCommerce occurrence stories.

Resources Mentioned:

Woo Express: https://woocommerce.com/express/

Showcase of WooCommerce Merchants: https://woocommerce.com/showcase/

Woo’s In-House Developed Extensions: https://woocommerce.com/product-category/woocommerce-extensions

Recent Woo Blog: https://woocommerce.com/blog/

WooCommerce Merchant: https://www.tinywoodstove.com/

Tonal: Success communicative mention who uses WooCommerce arsenic their ecommerce platform: https://www.tonal.com/

We deliberation we’ve sewage a existent advantage and opportunity to, done WooCommerce, supply a solution that developers love, but besides to supply a much opinionated package of WooCommerce and extensions integrated pinch a hosting solution to supply thing that’s overmuch much turnkey and elemental and conscionable much intuitive for a merchant to get up and moving with. –Paul Maiorana, 26:23

The expertise to commencement pinch thing elemental for illustration Woo Express, aliases thing for illustration that, conscionable retired of nan container simplified shopping environment. And past arsenic that institution grows and arsenic they spell down nan paths of much and much and trial much and much trading channels, making that easier to turn from a halfway arsenic opposed to having everything thrown astatine you astatine erstwhile and trying to fig it retired sounds for illustration a very logical solution. –Loren Baker, 30:09

We’re making immoderate decisions and saying, this is nan champion measurement to do that. These are each separate. Each of these features represents a different hold successful nan WooCommerce ecosystem today. And we’re bringing that each together into a preconfigured solution truthful that it’s easy, and again, group tin commencement trading without having to build. –Paul Maiorana, 27:40

