Reginald Fowler – property 64 and a erstwhile portion proprietor of nan Minnesota Vikings shot squad – has been sentenced to six years successful situation for his domiciled successful a crypto-related scam.

Reginald Fowler Heads to Jail

Fowler is alleged to person defrauded nan short-lived master shot statement Alliance of American Football. The scam is said to person mislaid investors arsenic overmuch arsenic $700 cardinal astatine nan clip of writing. Originally from Chandler, Arizona, Fowler was recovered blameworthy successful a Manhattan national tribunal and was sentenced to six years and 3 months successful a national institution.

He will besides person to salary backmost arsenic overmuch arsenic $740 cardinal to those who were wounded by nan event, and he will salary complete $50 cardinal successful restitution fees.

The Alliance of American Football mislaid each its backing successful nan twelvemonth 2019 and was instantly closed. Fowler is believed to person told executives successful complaint of nan convention that he held slope accounts pinch tens of millions of dollars successful them. These costs were garnered, he said, done existent property investments and authorities contracts, each of which could beryllium utilized to boost nan convention and nan large early that was believed to beryllium up of it.

Unfortunately, things moved successful nan other guidance and nan convention didn’t past long. At 1 point, successful 2005, Fowler attempted to bargain nan NFL’s Minnesota Vikings squad and became a number proprietor earlier departing from nan position successful 2014.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams claims that Fowler engaged successful hundreds of millions of dollars successful unregulated transactions via crypto exchanges that operated arsenic protector banks. He commented successful a caller statement:

He did truthful by lying to morganatic U.S. financial institutions, which exposed nan U.S. financial strategy to superior risk. He past victimized a master shot convention by lying astir his nett worthy successful speech for a important information of nan league.

In a statement, Edward Sapone – nan lawyer for Fowler – said his customer was perfectly devastated by his actions and disappointed successful himself that he took portion successful specified atrocious behaviour and activities. He’s not happy astir nan crimes he committed and feels unspeakable that his actions brought truthful overmuch shame to his organization and family. Sapone mentioned:

Reggie is highly remorseful. The American Football League didn’t use from nan finance that Reggie had planned to make. Reggie’s slope accounts were frozen, he could not unafraid nan finance money, and he was not capable to put nan ample sum of money he promised to invest.

This Happens a Lot

Crypto crime has been astir since nan manufacture first came to fruition astir 14 years ago.

One of nan main reasons down nan ample magnitude of crime successful nan arena is that it’s unregulated and controlled chiefly by its users.