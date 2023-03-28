Remembrances, calls for reform at Irvo Otieno's funeral

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Family, friends and different mourners gathered Wednesday astatine a Virginia religion to retrieve Irvo Otieno astatine a ceremonial service, celebrating his life and calling for intelligence wellness attraction and policing reforms aft nan 28-year-old Black man's decease earlier this period while successful custody astatine a authorities psychiatric hospital.

“He had an illness. He should person been doctored to, not treated pinch brutality," said civilian authorities leader nan Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered nan eulogy.

Other speakers recalled Otieno arsenic an empathetic, energetic and well-respected friend, teammate and philharmonic creator during nan work astatine First Baptist Church of South Richmond, arsenic they vowed to activity justness for his death.

Otieno, whose family said he had agelong struggled pinch intelligence illness, died March 6 aft he was pinned to nan level by sheriff’s deputies and others while being admitted to Central State Hospital successful Dinwiddie County. Seven deputies and 3 infirmary workers person been charged pinch second-degree execution successful his death, and an investigation is ongoing.

Video released earlier this month shows sheriff’s deputies and infirmary labor restraining a handcuffed and shackled Otieno for astir 20 minutes aft he was forcibly led into a infirmary room. For overmuch of that time, Otieno was prone connected nan floor, pinned by a group truthful ample it blocked nan camera's position of him astatine times.

Personnel who realized he appeared limp and lifeless yet began resuscitation efforts, nan video showed. Otieno's family and their attorneys person said he posed nary threat and was simply trying to breathe.

"You cognize he couldn’t conflict backmost — he was handcuffed and shackled. And if we sound angry, it’s because we are," Sharpton said.

Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill has said Otieno was smothered to death. An autopsy is still pending.

Otieno, who emigrated from Kenya arsenic a child, spent astir of his puerility successful suburban Richmond. He was a “gregarious baby, a lively toddler, an energetic child, a fun-loving diversion teen and an creator young man,” his ceremonial programme said. He was besides a high-achieving precocious schoolhouse jock who earned an diversion danasiwa to be college.

He was pursuing a extremity of building a euphony career, streaming his euphony nether nan moniker “Young Vo” while moving toward starting his ain grounds label, his family has said.

Wednesday's work was attended by hundreds of mourners that included friends, family, clergy members and representatives from nan agency of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. An interment was scheduled instantly pursuing nan service.

Otieno's family and their attorneys person said Otieno was experiencing intelligence distress astatine nan clip of his first brushwood pinch rule enforcement earlier this month, days earlier he was taken to nan authorities hospital. He was first taken into custody March 3, erstwhile he was transported to a section infirmary for intelligence wellness curen nether an emergency custody order.

Police person said that while astatine nan section hospital, he “became physically assaultive toward officers," astatine which constituent they arrested him and took him to a section jail, thing Otieno's family says should ne'er person happened fixed that he was successful request of treatment. On nan day of March 6, he was transferred to nan authorities hospital, which has a portion that provides attraction for group admitted from jails aliases by court-order.

Attorneys for nan defendants charged successful his decease person said their clients were trying to restrain Otieno. During enslaved hearings and successful statements, respective defense attorneys person sought to separate their clients from nan wide of bodies progressive successful pinning Otieno to nan floor. All person been granted enslaved and person pre-trial hearings successful April aliases May.

Attorneys for Otieno's family person pushed backmost astatine those characterizations and did truthful again Wednesday.

“They prosecute successful nan intelligence justification of discrimination,” said civilian authorities lawyer Ben Crump.

Crump, Sharpton and different family attorney, Mark Krudys, called for much robust intelligence wellness attraction services and much training for rule enforcement for intelligence health-related situations. They besides said Virginia should see creating intelligence health-specific courts nether a strategy for illustration California's.

Caroline Ouko, Otieno's mother, said she ne'er could person imagined what would unfold aft her boy was first taken to nan section infirmary for care.

"We will miss you dearly. But remainder assured, arsenic you alert successful eden pinch your God, you are not present physically pinch us. But we who remain, your family, your friends and my squad beside me, we will get to nan bottommost of what happened to you," she said, followed by applause.