Remnant 2's rarest class was hidden in the game's code: "We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it"

Gunfire Games is good alert of really keen players are to firearm done a game's code, and arsenic such, opted to see a concealed people successful Remnant 2 that could only beryllium recovered by datamining.

"To unlock nan Archon successful Remnant 2, 1 must penetrate nan codification itself," main designer Ben Cureton wrote connected Twitter. "We knew we couldn't extremity datamining, truthful we leaned into it and created an full Archetype that could beryllium shared pinch nan organization erstwhile revealed by those pinch nan expertise to spot betwixt worlds."

To unlock nan Archon successful #Remnant2, 1 must penetrate nan codification itself.We knew we couldn't extremity datamining, truthful we leaned into it and created an full Archetype that could beryllium shared pinch nan organization erstwhile revealed by those pinch nan expertise to spot betwixt worlds.

Of course, immoderate savvy Remnant 2 dataminers person managed to lick nan puzzle. Still, acquiring nan Archon is acold from straightforward. According to Forbes, you must first unlock 2 different classes, nan Explorer and nan Invader. With that done, you'll request to equip 12 circumstantial items and skills. These are arsenic follows:

The Invader archetype (level 5) pinch nan Worm Hole accomplishment activated

The Explorer archetype (level 10) pinch Fortune Hunter accomplishment activated

Leto's Amulet (Amulet)

Amber Moonstone (Ring)

Anastasija's Inspiration (Ring)

Zania's Malice (Ring)

Black Cat Band (Ring)

Realmwalker (Armor)

Ford's Scattergun (Long Gun)

Cube Gun (Handgun)

Labyrinth Staff (Melee Weapon)

Void Heart (Relic)

With this loadout, players are fundamentally replicating Ford, an NPC from nan game. When you've sewage each of nan supra slotted, you'll request to make your measurement done nan corrupted reddish doorway successful nan Labyrinth and participate nan Backrooms. Here you'll find nan Strange Box Engram needed to create nan Archon.

The Archon people is conscionable 1 of galore secrets squirreled distant successful Remnant 2. Earlier this month, Cureton revealed nan caller crippled has hidden elements that moreover 400-hour playtesters and its ain developers haven't found. With a concurrent subordinate grounds that's complete 100,000, double that of nan first game, we expect to spot plentifulness much surprises from nan Soulslike shooter successful nan weeks and months ahead.

