Renewed hope of bringing Gallants officials stuck in Libya back home after Dirco intervention

There is renewed dream that Marumo Gallants labor Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo will beryllium location soon aft nan section of world relations and co-operation (Dirco) facilitated a high-level gathering connected Thursday which included nan Libyan embassy.
After nan meeting, Marumo Gallants chairperson Abram Sello said he was doing his utmost to guarantee media serviceman Matsena and physiotherapist Dhlomo would beryllium allowed to return location from Libya.
Matsena and Dhlomo person been stuck successful Libya for much than 2 weeks since their team's 4-1 Confederation Cup conclusion to Al Akhdar.
This aft nan nine allegedly grounded to salary money owed to businessman and edifice proprietor Ali Elzargha but location is renewed dream aft nan gathering pinch applicable stakeholders.
Sello said location a virtual gathering was held betwixt Dirco, nan Marumo Gallants management, SA Football Association (SAFA), nan Libyan embassy successful South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia, Elzargha, Matsena and Dhlomo.
“A virtual gathering was held yesterday nether nan mediation of nan South African section of world relations and co-operation (Dirco) successful an effort to urgently resoluteness nan issue,” said Sello successful a statement.
“Parties successful attendance included nan executive guidance squad of Marumo Gallants, nan South African Football Association (SAFA), nan Libyan embassy successful South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia and different applicable officials.
“The Libyan edifice owner, arsenic good arsenic unit members progressive (Matsena and Dhlomo), were besides successful attendance. Talks and processes are presently nether measurement to settee nan matter and bring nan PSL club’s labor backmost home.”
Sello added nan section was taking its toll connected Matsena and Dhlomo.
“My group beryllium astatine location present successful South Africa pinch their families, particularly complete nan Easter period. Both men are highly affectional and exhausted, and request to return to their homes and loved ones.
“I americium trying my utmost to get them backmost to South African soil. This is an progressive lawsuit and a very delicate one. My privilege is to get my labor backmost safely. We are not ignoring nan media — we person to return into relationship nan various factors that power this matter and enactment accordingly.
“Our sole attraction is connected bringing our group backmost location to South Africa. We inquire that nan media carnivore pinch america during this play and understand nan fragility of nan situation.
“As we person stated, erstwhile nan 2 men are backmost successful nan country, we will prosecute pinch media and respond to questions astir nan business that has transpired,” Sello said.
