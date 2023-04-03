Renewed hope of bringing Gallants officials stuck in Libya back home after Dirco intervention

There is renewed dream that Marumo Gallants labor Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo will beryllium location soon aft nan section of world relations and co-operation (Dirco) facilitated a high-level gathering connected Thursday which included nan Libyan embassy.

After nan meeting, Marumo Gallants chairperson Abram Sello said he was doing his utmost to guarantee media serviceman Matsena and physiotherapist Dhlomo would beryllium allowed to return location from Libya.

Matsena and Dhlomo person been stuck successful Libya for much than 2 weeks since their team's 4-1 Confederation Cup conclusion to Al Akhdar.

This aft nan nine allegedly grounded to salary money owed to businessman and edifice proprietor Ali Elzargha but location is renewed dream aft nan gathering pinch applicable stakeholders.

Sello said location a virtual gathering was held betwixt Dirco, nan Marumo Gallants management, SA Football Association (SAFA), nan Libyan embassy successful South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia, Elzargha, Matsena and Dhlomo.