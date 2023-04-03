Republicans furious at Biden’s Afghanistan review, Democrats mum

Washington, DC – Republicans person expressed outrage aft nan management of President Joe Biden mostly blamed his predecessor Donald Trump for nan shortcomings of nan United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A summary report released by nan White House connected Thursday justified really nan existent management carried retired nan chaotic US exit from Afghanistan successful 2021. It said Biden’s “choices for really to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created” by Trump.

That appraisal sparked a rebuke from Republicans successful Congress, who accused nan Biden management of absolving itself of work by pointing nan digit astatine nan erstwhile president.

Key Democrats successful Congress person stayed mostly mum astir nan review.

Congressman William Timmons called nan study a “partisan absurdity”, invoking an ISIL (ISIS) onslaught connected an removal cognition successful Kabul during nan US withdrawal that killed at slightest 175 people, including 13 American work members, successful 2021.

“Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan straight resulted successful nan nonaccomplishment of 13 US work members, nan deaths of thousands of Afghans, and billions of dollars of US subject instrumentality near successful nan hands of nan Taliban,” Timmons, a South Carolina Republican, wrote connected Twitter.

Biden tin deflect each he wants for nan Afghanistan withdrawal, but nether his watch:

❌Americans were abandoned

❌13 work members died

❌Military instrumentality was near for nan Taliban

Real leaders return work for their decisions. Biden refuses & he should beryllium ashamed.

— Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) April 6, 2023

The internationally backed Afghan authorities collapsed successful August 2021, arsenic nan Taliban took complete nan capital, Kabul, without awesome fighting amid nan pullout of US forces.

American troops — confined to nan area astir nan city’s airdrome until their last withdrawal astatine nan extremity of that period — oversaw a massive, two-week cognition to get hopeless Afghans out.

On Thursday, White House nationalist information spokesperson John Kirby said nan US authorities was “proud” of being capable to unafraid nan airdrome and helping much than 100,000 Afghan friends time off nan country.

“Nobody’s saying that everything was perfect. But location was a batch that went right,” he told reporters.

Kirby said nary US agency had predicted that nan authorities successful Kabul would autumn truthful quickly and that Afghan forces would “fail to conflict for nan country” aft 20 years of American support.

“Another instruction learned was nan request to scheme early and extensively for nan low-probability, high-risk scenarios,” Kirby said during a news conference.

Michael McCaul, nan Republican chair of nan House Foreign Affairs Committee, called Kirby’s remarks “disgraceful and insulting”.

“President Biden made nan determination to retreat and moreover picked nan nonstop date; he is responsible for nan monolithic failures successful readying and execution,” McCaul said successful a statement.

The Trump management had negotiated a withdrawal agreement pinch nan Taliban successful 2020 that Biden pushed to honour.

The American people, and moreover media, knows Pres Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was 1 of nan worst overseas argumentation disasters successful America’s history.

Watch this newsman expose nan admin for trying to hide nan study nan American group demanded…just earlier a vacation weekend. pic.twitter.com/UUnIxXxFJ8

— Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) April 6, 2023

But nan reappraisal slammed nan erstwhile Republican president for a deficiency of readying to transportation retired nan deal. It besides accused Trump of failing to meaningfully impact nan authorities of then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani successful talks pinch nan Taliban.

Ghani yet fled nan country erstwhile nan Taliban fighters took complete Kabul successful 2021.

“During nan modulation from nan Trump management to nan Biden administration, nan outgoing management provided nary plans for really to behaviour nan last withdrawal aliases to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies,” nan US report said connected Thursday.

Ultimately, nan Biden management defended nan withdrawal connected Thursday, saying that nan US had go bogged down successful a warfare pinch “unclear objectives and nary extremity successful sight”.

Trump appeared livid pinch nan review’s findings, calling White House officials and Biden “morons” and accusing them of spreading “disinformation” to blasted him for nan withdrawal.

“I watched this disaster unfold conscionable for illustration everyone else,” he said connected his Truth Social website. “Biden is responsible, nary 1 else!”

The study came arsenic Trump — who is seeking nan White House again successful 2024 — returned to nan headlines, facing charges successful New York complete hush-money payments made successful nan lead-up to nan 2016 elections.

Public sentiment polls show that astir Americans supported pulling US troops from Afghanistan but besides disagreed pinch nan measurement nan withdrawal was handled.

On Thursday, Jim Risch, nan apical Republican connected nan Senate Foreign Relations Committee, questioned nan timing of nan report’s release, successful beforehand of Good Friday and Easter weekend, describing it arsenic a “clear effort to hide nan news”.

Risch said nan Afghanistan withdrawal emboldened Washington’s adversaries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

“Putin’s penetration of Ukraine, our Middle East partners’ outreach to Beijing, and Xi’s accrued threats to Taiwan are each connected to and originate from this debacle,” nan legislator said successful a statement.

For his part, Mike Rogers, chair of nan House Armed Services Committee, called nan Biden administration’s appraisal a “spineless portion of fiction”.

“President Biden conducted this withdrawal, and President Biden needs to judge work for nan calamity that occurred,” Rogers said successful a statement.