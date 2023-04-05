Resident Evil 4 Is Getting a Las Plagas Energy Drink

Resident Evil 4 is collaborating pinch a large beverage marque to merchandise an power portion based connected nan Las Plagas microorganism successful nan game.

A Resident Evil 4 Las Plagas-inspired power portion is coming retired soon. Gamers will beryllium speedy to statement that Las Plagas are parasitic superorganisms that originated from a distant vale successful nan Iberian Peninsula. While nan branding doesn't sound excessively bully because of what Las Plagas is successful nan Resident Evil universe, astir fans are already excited because of nan possibilities for merchandising for nan title and nan franchise. Not only that, a akin Resident Evil-inspired portion already came retired backmost successful 2021.

Previously, Resident Evil Village sewage a Lady Dimitrescu Energy Bundle that came pinch a gangly tub, a brand-new flavor, and a shaker inspired by its namesake. That collaboration took liberties by utilizing Lady Dimitrescu's tallness to create what G-Fuel hyped arsenic nan tallest tub ever, being 47.2% higher than different products. With nan Resident Evil 4 Remake's caller merchandise successful March 2023, nan timing couldn't beryllium much correct to create different collaborative portion pinch nan celebrated brand.

Famous power portion marque G-Fuel posted its latest product, a Las Plagas Collector's Box. According to nan listing, each container comes pinch an exclusive 24 oz Resident Evil 4 Steel Shaker Cup that won't beryllium disposable anyplace else, on pinch a 40-serving Las Plagas Energy Tub. The point is priced astatine $59.99 USD, but fans will person to subordinate nan waitlist first. Those looking to get a unsocial portion of Resident Evil 4 merchandise will beryllium gladsome to cognize that nan exclusive Steel Shaker Cup uses protagonist Leon Kennedy arsenic its design.

This isn't nan first clip nan franchise has collaborated up pinch a marque to merchandise unsocial merchandise. Fans whitethorn retrieve nan classical Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw controller, which coincided pinch nan original game's release. A gamer precocious recovered 1 of those, still boxed, and astir tin presume that nan worth of nan said point has increased. Since nan G-Fuel-branded Resident Evil 4 Steel Shaker Cup will beryllium an exclusive item, it whitethorn beryllium to beryllium valuable successful nan future.

In ray of this announcement, a instrumentality created a mod that replaces Resident Evil 4's herbs pinch G-Fuel products. It besides allows players to switch Leon's caput and assemblage pinch G-Fuel tubs. While this modification astir apt won't make it to nan best Resident Evil 4 mods successful nan future, nan timely merchandise should get gamers excited astir nan collaboration betwixt G-Fuel and Capcom. The mod whitethorn moreover service arsenic trading hype for nan product's upcoming release.

Resident Evil 4 (2023) is disposable connected PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: G-Fuel