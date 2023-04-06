Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries players bummed by missing characters, but glad Hunk is still OP

4 hours ago
Resident Evil 4
(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 Remake's free Mercenaries DLC is here, and players person already put nan mode done its paces. Everyone's been disappointed to observe that it's missing immoderate characters and a representation from nan original, but astatine slightest Hunk is kicking much ass than ever.

The caller Mercenaries mode features 4 playable characters (Leon, Luis, Krauser, and Hunk) and 3 playable stages (Village, Castle, and Island). Luis is brand-new for nan remake, but he's replacing 2 fan-favorites from nan original: Ada Wong and Albert Wesker. The remake is besides missing nan original game's 4th stage, a water-based level which, dissimilar nan different three, featured a caller situation not seen successful nan main campaign.

Mercenaries has mostly been a reasonably flimsy mode erstwhile it's appeared successful erstwhile Resident Evil games, simply offering zombie-murder clip tests to springiness you thing to do aft completing nan main game. While nan consequence to nan caller RE4 Mercenaries has mostly been affirmative - it's free, aft each - there's still been (opens successful caller tab) a sense (opens successful caller tab) of disappointment (opens successful caller tab) that it's been scaled backmost from nan original game.

That's peculiarly unusual fixed that Ada, Wesker, (opens successful caller tab) and nan water level (opens successful caller tab) were each datamined erstwhile nan Remake launched, complete pinch elaborate renders of what they're meant to look like. Modders person moreover utilized that information to make Ada playable successful nan main game (opens successful caller tab) on pinch nan civilization animations she's meant to person successful Mercenaries.

Right now, everyone's speculating that nan missing characters and representation will beryllium added pinch nan rumored Separate Ways DLC, though whether that content's free aliases paid remains to beryllium seen.

At slightest Hunk's still leaving everyone successful awe of his overpowered abilities. As successful nan original RE4, Hunk's melee onslaught connected stunned enemies lets him simply threat their necks. Yes, that moreover includes nan nigh-indestructible chainsaw-wielding enemies. Seriously, conscionable look astatine this montage. It's glorious.

The best Resident Evil games support one-upping themselves pinch their ain remakes.

Dustin Bailey joined nan GamesRadar squad arsenic a Staff Writer successful May 2022, and is presently based successful Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances successful nan worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first arsenic a freelancer, past arsenic a news writer astatine PCGamesN for astir 5 years. His emotion for games was sparked location betwixt Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of nan Old Republic, and these days you tin usually find him splitting his intermezo clip betwixt retro gaming, nan latest large action-adventure title, aliases a agelong haul successful American Truck Simulator.

Source Gamesradar

