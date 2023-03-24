Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Lake Door Puzzle Solutions

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, while Leon is searching for Ashley, he finds he must first find nan cardinal to nan church. Once he does, he is met pinch a puzzle blocking his way, 2 statues, and a mural of different locations successful nan reservoir that he must lick to get nan key. When he looks astatine it, nan representation will beryllium updated pinch 2 locations wherever Leon will person to unlock a door.

Leon must lick 2 puzzles to unlock nan statue heads to free Ashley. The 2 locations are connected other sides of nan lake. Leon should not person overmuch problem crossing nan reservoir aft nan first time, and location are aggregate different areas he tin research arsenic he searches for nan doors.

Explore each area of nan reservoir earlier going backmost to nan church, arsenic this area will go unavailable upon leaving it.

The First Lake Door Puzzle Solution

The first reservoir doorway is crossed nan h2o from nan Merchant’s store. The nonstop location will beryllium marked connected nan map. For this one, it is captious to clear nan caves of enemies earlier trying to lick nan puzzle. Unfortunately, location are rather a few, galore of which will athletics nan caller force type pinch nan tentacle heads. To thief clear them out, extremity by nan abandoned vessel successful nan halfway of nan reservoir to get 1 of nan best early weapons successful Resident Evil 4 Remake.

After nan area is clear, return to nan ladder Leon first climbed. At nan top, location are painted yellowish symbols connected nan cave walls. There are 3 successful total, pinch nan 3rd 1 conscionable past nan locked doorway connected nan wall adjacent to nan 2nd ladder. Leon tin past input these symbols onto nan interactive motion adjacent to nan locked door. It does not matter what bid nan symbols are typed in, conscionable that they lucifer nan painted symbols. For example, nan correct symbols are shown successful nan image above. Once they are put successful correctly, nan doorway will open, and Leon tin participate and drawback nan statue's head.

The Second Lake Door Puzzle Solution

The 2nd puzzle is very similar. Go crossed nan reservoir to nan marked location. There are nary enemies astatine this location. The painted symbols are scattered connected nan conception supra nan room wherever nan statue is. There are besides collectibles up there, truthful beryllium judge to look around. Enter nan correct symbols again, arsenic shown successful nan image, and caput backmost to nan Merchant erstwhile Leon is ready.

Make judge to cod immoderate treasures, specified arsenic finding a Wayshrine key, earlier heading backmost to nan church. Unfortunately, location is simply a constituent of nary return, and Leon will not beryllium capable to backtrack. However, pinch some doors solved, Leon will beryllium capable to proceed his ngo and find Ashley successful Resident Evil 4 Remake.