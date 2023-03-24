Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bindery Lithographic Stones Puzzle Solution

46 minutes ago
The Lithographic Stone Puzzle is 1 of galore passim Resident Evil 4 Remake that poses a challenge, but nan solution is really very simple.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Bindery Lithographic Stones Puzzle Solution

One of nan halfway frustrations for Resident Evil 4 Remake players is nan never-ending puzzles to beryllium solved to advancement done nan story. The Lithographic Stones puzzle successful nan Bindery of nan Castle is nary exception. Especially since it is 1 of nan fewer that are different depending connected which trouble mode is being played.

The Lithographic Stone puzzle has 2 versions, 1 for Assisted/Standard trouble mode and 1 for Hardcore/Professional trouble mode. The stones will beryllium recovered successful different spots in nan room for each type of nan puzzle. However, nan puzzles will beryllium solved utilizing nan aforesaid method and person nan aforesaid last solution.

Lithographic Stone Locations

Bindery Map Location RE4 Remake

Once successful nan Bindery area of nan Castle, caput to nan portion of nan room pinch a wall pinch 4 slots. One of nan slots will already person a chromatic successful place, and nan different 3 will beryllium empty. Therefore, solving this puzzle successful Resident Evil 4 Remake will require locating nan 3 different stones and placing them into nan correct spots. All Lithographic Stones will beryllium successful nan Bindery room, truthful Leon doesn’t request to stray acold to find them. The locations of nan Lithographic Stones for some versions of nan puzzle are shown below.

Assisted/Standard Locations

Hardened/Professional Locations

3 Images

Litho Stone B Location A_S RE4 Remake
Litho Stone C Location A_S RE4 Remake
Litho Stone D Location A_S RE4 Remake

3 Images

Litho Stone B Location H_P RE4 Remake
Litho Stone C Location H_P RE4 Remake
Litho Stone D Location H_P RE4 Remake

How To Solve The Lithographic Stones Puzzle

Blank Puzzle RE4 Remake

With each nan stones collected, solving nan puzzle for some versions from this constituent connected will beryllium nan same. Head complete to nan 4 wall slots and place each 3 stones successful nan remaining slots. Once they are placed, nan only options are rotating nan chromatic to flip it to nan different broadside aliases swapping it pinch different stone’s slot. When looking astatine nan puzzle's center, location will beryllium a faded image adjacent to each slot. The extremity is to rotate and move nan stones until they are matched pinch nan correct image, arsenic shown below.

Lithographic Stone Puzzle Solution RE4 Remake

After completing nan puzzle pinch nan solution illustrated above, nan wall pinch 4 slots will activate and descent open, revealing a corridor. Heading down this corridor will advancement Leon done nan section toward his objective, but don’t hide to drawback things on nan way, specified arsenic nan Small Key that tin unfastened nan Locked Drawer successful nan Bindery. Players tin now proceed connected their travel but should extremity by Resident Evil 4 Remake's Merchant and make immoderate basal purchases, arsenic a important conflict awaits astatine nan extremity of this section successful nan Castle Battlements area.

