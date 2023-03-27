Resident Evil 4 Remake bug stops players from progressing entirely

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a "critical advancement bug," but Capcom is moving connected a fix.

Earlier today, connected March 31, Capcom announced it discovered a superior bug successful Resident Evil 4 Remake that would wholly artifact advancement for players. The glitch originates from nan opening of Chapter 12 erstwhile nan subordinate receives a captious item, but this tin extremity players from progressing successful nan scary remake.

⚠️ Resident Evil 4 players ⚠️Please beryllium alert of a uncommon but captious advancement bug. This rumor will only hap nether very circumstantial circumstances, arsenic elaborate below. We're moving connected a hole and apologize for immoderate inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rcJaFXE1jGMarch 31, 2023

See more

To debar nan bug, players must hold until aft nan notification for acquiring nan point appears successful nan apical correct area of nan surface and not usage their weapon earlier this. Using nan weapon earlier nan notification appears connected nan surface tin efficaciously render nan point null and void, blocking players from progressing.

This is 1 weird progression bug successful Resident Evil 4 Remake, but it's not wholly intolerable to avoid. Capcom recommends reloading prevention information from earlier Chapter 12 if nan bug happens to you, truthful we dream you stored immoderate earlier prevention crippled information if this does occur. We don't cognize erstwhile nan adjacent spot from Capcom is coming, but hopefully, it includes a hole for this error.

Earlier this week, Resident Evil 4 remake players discovered a measurement to skip nan Village Chief leader fight. If you don't consciousness for illustration fighting Mendez again connected your caller crippled positive playthrough, you tin tally done his leader conflict location by conscionable reloading a erstwhile autosave. Here's hoping this ne'er breaks your playthrough for illustration nan bug.

Read up connected our Resident Evil 4 weapons guideline if you're looking to way down each nan guns successful Capcom's remake. 

