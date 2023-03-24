Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Find (& Unlock) the Rocket Launcher

The explosive powerfulness of nan Rocket Launcher returns successful Resident Evil 4 Remake arsenic 1 of nan astir damaging weapons players tin find and unlock passim nan story. Arguably nary different firearm carries nan astir demolition against nan hordes of enemies Leon encounters, but nan weapon does person glaring weaknesses that could springiness players pause. However, nary different limb successful nan crippled useful amended against bosses aliases tougher foes seen later on, arsenic its unthinkable harm cannot beryllium ignored.

The Rocket Launcher becomes disposable during Chapter 4, but players must execute a fewer tasks earlier it unlocks completely. First, Leon has to fuel nan boat and kill nan Del Largo Lake Monster earlier nan limb successful mobility appears. Players tin amended devices they person acquired up to this constituent to conflict nan boss, including purchasing limb upgrades from nan Merchant by exchanging respective Pesetas, nan in-game rate gained from looting bodies aliases trading valuable items.

How To Get The Rocket Launcher

Once nan Del Largo Lake Monster has been killed, players that return to nan Merchant's shop successful Chapter 4 will find nan Rocket Launcher up for waste for a whopping 80,000 Pesetas. While it whitethorn look that this value is rather ridiculous, players tin reduce nan Rocket Launcher's costs by 20% by equipping nan Rocket Launcher Charm item.

The Charm tin beryllium obtained by finishing nan Shooting Range challenges successful nan elevator successful nan aforesaid room nan Merchant resides successful Chapter 4.

How To Use The Rocket Launcher

While nan value of nan Rocket Launcher whitethorn look daunting, players should see conscionable really effective nan harm of a azygous changeable tin be, tearing done leader wellness highly quickly. Unfortunately, nan Merchant only provides players pinch a azygous changeable for nan Launcher astatine first that removes nan weapon from nan inventory erstwhile fired, pinch nary much sold until later chapters. As a result, nan one-shot provided should beryllium utilized astatine nan correct clip erstwhile players find themselves successful nan astir danger, specified arsenic erstwhile trying to beat Osmund Saddler successful RE4 Remake.

The inherent risks that travel pinch nan Rocket Launcher are tied to nan detonation radius of its shots, which harm some Leon and Ashley erstwhile caught successful nan crossfire. Patience and taking attraction to purpose earlier firing are important tips for players to see erstwhile utilizing this weapon. Since nan Rocket Launcher takes up 2 slots and 8 crossed successful nan player's inventory, it whitethorn not beryllium a limb everyone wants to unlock and artifact different items from retention erstwhile progressing done Resident Evil 4 Remake.