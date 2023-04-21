Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Skip The Wrecking Ball Sequence

RE4 remake is afloat of reliable challenges, but some, for illustration nan wrecking shot sequence, tin beryllium skipped rather easily.

Resident Evil 4 remake follows Leon Kennedy connected his quest to rescue nan president's girl from nan twisted cult that kidnapped her. In bid to scope her, he must conflict his measurement done countless hoards of monstrous beings, and though these battles tin beryllium rather challenging, definite fights tin beryllium skipped if nan subordinate knows what to do.

During Chapter 14, Leon is tasked pinch defending Ashley from a ample swarm of enemies until she is capable to break done a adjacent wall while utilizing a wrecking ball. This portion of RE4 remake tin beryllium highly stressful if players are aimlessly moving astir while waiting for nan wall to crumble, but thankfully, there's really a measurement for Leon to bring it down himself.

Destroying The Wall With The Rocket Launcher In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 remake is afloat of useful exploits that tin thief players hit bosses and complete challenges pinch ease. One specified utilization tin beryllium utilized in Chapter 14 erstwhile Leon reaches nan Cargo Depot connected nan Island.

Normally, players would person to hold while Ashley destroys nan wall blocking nan measurement guardant to advancement nan story, but it is besides imaginable for Leon to bring it down himself by firing astatine it pinch a Rocket Launcher.

When Ashley originates operating nan wrecking ball, a ample hoard of enemies will unreserved into nan arena, truthful players should instantly tally to nan ace successful nan wall earlier excessively galore appear. To bring nan wall down, each players request to do is aim straight astatine nan crack and fire 1 azygous rocket.

Once nan wrecking shot makes its rotation and collides pinch nan now crumbling wall, nan way guardant will open, allowing Leon and Ashley to proceed moving forward.

How To Get The Rocket Launcher In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Rocket Launcher successful Resident Evil 4 remake is an highly overpowered weapon, but since it's besides rather expensive, players won't ever person nan mean of acquiring it. When purchased, it tin beryllium utilized to take bosses retired pinch 1 shot, making it an highly useful portion of gear, particularly during nan game's tougher sections.

The Rocket Launcher tin beryllium purchased from nan Merchant astatine the opening of Chapter 4 for 80,000 Pesetas connected Standard Mode aliases 160,000 Pesetas connected Professional. If players don't acquisition it during this chapter, they tin besides do truthful by interacting pinch nan Merchant conscionable earlier nan wrecking shot sequence.

For those who person already completed nan game, they tin acquisition nan Infinite Rocket Launcher during New Game+. This limb functions likewise to nan Rocket Launcher disposable during first playthroughs, isolated from it ne'er runs retired of rockets. Sadly, this limb will group Leon backmost 2,000,000 Pesetas, but it's arguably worthy nan value if players tin spend it.

Resident Evil 4 remake is disposable now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.