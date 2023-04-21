Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Skip The Wrecking Ball Sequence

52 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Skip The Wrecking Ball Sequence

RE4 remake is afloat of reliable challenges, but some, for illustration nan wrecking shot sequence, tin beryllium skipped rather easily.

Leon finds nan wrecking shot successful Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake follows Leon Kennedy connected his quest to rescue nan president's girl from nan twisted cult that kidnapped her. In bid to scope her, he must conflict his measurement done countless hoards of monstrous beings, and though these battles tin beryllium rather challenging, definite fights tin beryllium skipped if nan subordinate knows what to do.

During Chapter 14, Leon is tasked pinch defending Ashley from a ample swarm of enemies until she is capable to break done a adjacent wall while utilizing a wrecking ball. This portion of RE4 remake tin beryllium highly stressful if players are aimlessly moving astir while waiting for nan wall to crumble, but thankfully, there's really a measurement for Leon to bring it down himself.

Destroying The Wall With The Rocket Launcher In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The wrecking shot wall successful Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake is afloat of useful exploits that tin thief players hit bosses and complete challenges pinch ease. One specified utilization tin beryllium utilized in Chapter 14 erstwhile Leon reaches nan Cargo Depot connected nan Island.

Normally, players would person to hold while Ashley destroys nan wall blocking nan measurement guardant to advancement nan story, but it is besides imaginable for Leon to bring it down himself by firing astatine it pinch a Rocket Launcher.

Leon intends nan Rocket Launcher astatine a wall successful Resident Evil 4 remake

When Ashley originates operating nan wrecking ball, a ample hoard of enemies will unreserved into nan arena, truthful players should instantly tally to nan ace successful nan wall earlier excessively galore appear. To bring nan wall down, each players request to do is aim straight astatine nan crack and fire 1 azygous rocket.

Leon sprinting successful Resident Evil 4 remake

Once nan wrecking shot makes its rotation and collides pinch nan now crumbling wall, nan way guardant will open, allowing Leon and Ashley to proceed moving forward.

How To Get The Rocket Launcher In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Rocket Launcher from Resident Evil 4.

The Rocket Launcher successful Resident Evil 4 remake is an highly overpowered weapon, but since it's besides rather expensive, players won't ever person nan mean of acquiring it. When purchased, it tin beryllium utilized to take bosses retired pinch 1 shot, making it an highly useful portion of gear, particularly during nan game's tougher sections.

The Rocket Launcher tin beryllium purchased from nan Merchant astatine the opening of Chapter 4 for 80,000 Pesetas connected Standard Mode aliases 160,000 Pesetas connected Professional. If players don't acquisition it during this chapter, they tin besides do truthful by interacting pinch nan Merchant conscionable earlier nan wrecking shot sequence.

The Infinite Rocket Launcher successful Resident Evil 4 remake

For those who person already completed nan game, they tin acquisition nan Infinite Rocket Launcher during New Game+. This limb functions likewise to nan Rocket Launcher disposable during first playthroughs, isolated from it ne'er runs retired of rockets. Sadly, this limb will group Leon backmost 2,000,000 Pesetas, but it's arguably worthy nan value if players tin spend it.

Resident Evil 4 remake is disposable now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

More
Source Gamerant

Related Article

Star Wars: Does Kylo Ren Kill Grogu?

Star Wars: Does Kylo Ren Kill Grogu?

23 minutes ago
Get WWE 2K23 for PC for only $44.99

Get WWE 2K23 for PC for only $44.99

31 minutes ago
Zelda Fans Reveal Which Champion They Don’t Want to See in Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Fans Reveal Which Champion They Don’t Want to See in Tears of the Kingdom

42 minutes ago
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Launch is Off to a Strong Start

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Launch is Off to a Strong Start

52 minutes ago
Animal Crossing Player Shows Off Awesome Bug-Themed Room

Animal Crossing Player Shows Off Awesome Bug-Themed Room

1 hour ago
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Review – It’s Good To Be King

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Review – It’s Good To Be King

1 hour ago

Popular Article

BMW skids into ice cream melee at Shanghai auto show

BMW skids into ice cream melee at Shanghai auto show

22 hours ago
Serbian president says he no longer trusts West

Serbian president says he no longer trusts West

22 hours ago
Dead Island 2: Best Weapon Mods

Dead Island 2: Best Weapon Mods

19 hours ago
2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 27 Match Preview- Great Olympics vs Tamale City

4 hours ago
Pope loses twitter blue check mark, US basketball star LeBron James keeps it

Pope loses twitter blue check mark, US basketball star LeBron James keeps it

22 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.