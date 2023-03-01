Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Solve the Church Glass Puzzle

RE4 remake is chock-full of challenging puzzles, but nan Stained-Glass Window puzzle successful nan Church is arguably 1 of nan astir difficult to solve.

Resident Evil 4 remake follows Agent Leon S. Kennedy connected his quest to rescue Ashley Graham, nan president's daughter, from nan clutches of a bloodthirsty cult. Shortly aft arriving astatine his destination, Leon and his comrades go separated, forcing him to research The Village connected his own.

While wandering astir The Village successful Resident Evil 4 remake, Leon will beryllium faced pinch aggregate puzzles that, erstwhile solved, will let him to move guardant and advancement nan story. The Stained Glass Window puzzle needs to beryllium solved successful bid for nan subordinate to complete Chapter 4, but figuring it retired is easier said than done.

Where to Find nan Stained-Glass Window Puzzle successful Resident Evil 4 Remake

Leon will effort to summation introduction to nan Church during his first sojourn in Chapter 1, but sadly, nan only measurement to get wrong is to find nan Church Insignia cardinal needed to unlock nan door. Players will request to reach Chapter 4 earlier they get this key, and erstwhile they do, they will beryllium capable to return to nan Church and analyse what lies down its once-impassable doors.

Once wrong nan Church, nan subordinate will spot an altar straight successful beforehand of them, arsenic good arsenic a stained-glass window conscionable down it. In bid to unfastened nan way starring upstairs, nan Stained Glass Window puzzle needs to beryllium solved, but doing truthful is nary easy feat.

How to Solve nan Stained-Glass Window Puzzle successful Resident Evil 4 Remake

In bid to summation entree to nan Stained-Glass Window Puzzle successful Resident Evil 4 remake, nan subordinate will first request to find and get nan Blue Dial item. To find this item, Leon must move correct aft entering nan Church and proceed into nan dormant end, wherever he will find a brown cabinet. Interacting pinch nan furniture will origin it to open, revealing nan Blue Dial.

With nan Blue Dial acquired, Leon tin interact pinch nan lever astatine nan backmost of nan Church to uncover nan different dials wrong nan altar. Once this has been done, nan subordinate tin spot nan Blue Dial successful nan altar's vacant slot and rotate each of nan 3 stained-glass windows supra by interacting pinch each of nan dials.

Figuring retired nan positioning of each stained-glass model tin beryllium a small tricky, particularly because of nan number of different colors. The easiest measurement to lick this puzzle is to rotate each stained-glass model until nan colored shapes statesman to align.

Because of nan Los Illuminados symbol, however, it tin beryllium difficult to show if nan pieces fit, truthful players should pay attraction to nan edges of nan model while moving nan solid to amended spot what's lining up. The image supra depicts what nan stained-glass model will look for illustration erstwhile nan reddish and bluish pieces are aligned.

Once nan greenish solid has been aligned pinch nan reddish and bluish glass, different Los Illuminados awesome will return shape. To lick nan puzzle, this awesome must beryllium rotated to lucifer nan position of nan aforesaid awesome down nan stained-glass window. Lining this awesome up pinch nan 1 down it will origin nan gross connected nan near to open, allowing Leon to scope nan Church's higher level where, aft a little cutscene, Chapter 5 will begin.

Resident Evil 4 remake is disposable now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.