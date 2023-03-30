Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

33 minutes ago
The Village Chief from Resident Evil 4 subordinate looks astatine Leon
(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 Remake players are uncovering imaginative workarounds for nan formidable Bitores Méndez leader fight. 

Resident Evil 4's Village Chief leader was ever a reliable customer, arguably acting arsenic nan first challenging roadblock successful some nan original crippled and Resident Evil 4 Remake. Now, though, players person recovered ways to get astir nan showdown pinch Mendez, arsenic acknowledgment to nan clip below, there's a measurement to skip his leader conflict entirely.

Yes, this involves immoderate glitching, which intends Capcom could spot it retired successful a early update. For now, though, by looking down done a sniper firearm scope astatine nan building's stairs and reloading nan game, you tin locomotion consecutive done nan barn wherever Mendez lies successful wait, efficaciously skipping nan full fight.

Then there's nan very cheeky workaround conscionable below. Draped successful a questionable outfit, this subordinate manipulates nan Mendez conflict by smothering nan crushed and woody beam successful nan Attachable Mines from nan Bolt Thrower, meaning arsenic soon nan conflict begins, Mendez takes a monolithic magnitude of harm simply from wherever he's stood.

With a swift Broken Butterfly changeable to what appears to beryllium nan crotch, Mendez past goes consecutive onto his 2nd phase, wherever he rises to nan barn's woody beams. The different Attachable Mines are lying successful hold for him there, though, truthful nan leader efficaciously kills himself.

Just for illustration pinch nan skip, Capcom could good spot this utilization retired of Resident Evil 4 Remake successful nan future. If nan developer does this, it'll beryllium a immense rustle to nan Resident Evil speedrunning community, who are nary uncertainty already tearing isolated Capcom's latest scary remake successful various superb ways. 

Next week sees nan motorboat of Resident Evil 4 Remake's Mercenaries mode arsenic free DLC, bringing nan clip onslaught mode backmost to wherever it each began. 

Hirun Cryer is simply a freelance newsman and writer pinch Gamesradar+ based retired of U.K. After earning a grade successful American History specializing successful journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into nan games penning world, pinch a attraction connected shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been nan recipient of nan MCV 30 Under 30 grant for 2021. In his spare clip he freelances pinch different outlets astir nan industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys modern manga and anime.

Source Gamesradar

