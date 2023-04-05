Resident Evil 4 Remake Update Sneaks in Pay to Win DLC

The upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake update that adds nan Mercenaries mode to nan crippled besides appears to beryllium introducing salary to triumph DLC.

An upcoming update for nan Resident Evil 4 remake appears to beryllium adding pay-to-win DLC successful nan shape of premium limb upgrade tickets that players tin usage to amended their weapons. Resident Evil 4 released precocious past period to wide captious acclaim, but location was immoderate disapproval aimed astatine missing features and crippled modes. One of nan astir glaring omissions was The Mercenaries, a mode that was unlocked successful nan original crippled by beating nan main story.

The Resident Evil 4 remake launched without The Mercenaries mode, but Capcom made it clear that it would beryllium coming arsenic a free update. The Mercenaries DLC is coming to nan Resident Evil 4 remake connected April 7, but it seems it's not coming alone. Thanks to nan truth that nan PlayStation Store has already updated successful New Zealand, caller premium DLC for nan Resident Evil 4 remake has been revealed that would springiness paying players an advantage successful nan communicative mode.

This was first reported by Twisted Voxel, who noted that nan prices for nan Resident Evil 4 remake limb upgrade tickets would apt construe to $3 for 1 ticket, $7 for 3 tickets, and $10 for 5 tickets successful nan US. This DLC has not been officially announced by Capcom and has yet to look successful nan US PlayStation Store astatine all, truthful prices whitethorn vary. Regardless, it's safe to opportunity that it's going to upset immoderate Resident Evil 4 remake fans.

While galore fans whitethorn not deliberation it's a large woody for salary to triumph DLC for illustration this to beryllium successful a free-to-play game, there's ever nan interest that changes could beryllium made to nan crippled equilibrium to effort to push players successful nan guidance of nan premium DLC. The beingness of these tickets would besides efficaciously make it easier for players pinch nan rate useful to unlock nan Resident Evil 4 remake Platinum trophy, arsenic it will beryllium overmuch easier for them to afloat upgrade their weapons, truthful tarnishing nan accomplishment successful nan eyes of immoderate gamers.

To beryllium clear, limb upgrade tickets are disposable for Resident Evil 4 remake players to get in-game arsenic well, though they are highly rare, pinch players only capable to get 2 total. The limb upgrade tickets disposable in-game are beautiful expensive, too, requiring a full of 70 spinels to get some of them.

As it stands, Resident Evil 4 remake players should beryllium capable to safely disregard these microtransactions. While buying them whitethorn make it easier for those trying to get nan S+ rank successful nan Resident Evil 4 remake, they're not basal astatine each pinch nan game's existent equilibrium successful mind.

Resident Evil 4 is retired now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Resident Evil 4 Remake Takes The Bite Out Of The Regeneradors

Source: Twisted Voxel