Restricted Forest death: Heartbreaking tributes to devoted mother-of-two who died at music festival

By Stewart Carr

Published: 17:54 BST, 30 June 2023 | Updated: 17:56 BST, 30 June 2023

Heartbroken family members person shared their memories of a female died aft abruptly falling sick astatine a euphony festival.

Stephanie Thorpe, 32, was partying astatine Restricted Forest show successful Blackburn, Lancashire, past Saturday erstwhile she suffered a aesculapian emergency.

The typical acquisition needs coach was taken to infirmary wherever she died nan pursuing day, Lancashire Telegraph reports.

Yesterday, friends and family met up astatine a societal nine wherever Miss Thorpe worked part-time and shared their memories of her.

Her sister Kelly Thorpe said she was a 'pure and beautiful spirit'.

She said: 'She ever wanted to activity pinch children and was passionate astir moving pinch kids.

'She had a caring nature. She was afloat of life and lit up nan room arsenic soon arsenic she walked in.'

Miss Thorpe and her partner Carl Pendlebury were described arsenic nan cleanable 'duo' and they shared a young son, Alfie.

A fundraiser has been group up to support Mr Pendlebury and Alfie, while balloons were released astatine her memorial.

Kelly added: 'She didn’t cognize really loved she was.

“The balloons correspond her agleam ginger hairsbreadth and agleam apparel she wore.

“Carl and Stephanie ever went retired successful agleam apparel and matching clothes.”

Another sister Cherie described Miss Thorpe arsenic nan 'best mum ever'.

She added: 'She gave nan astir emotion to anyone she came crossed and she was very funny'.

Miss Thorpe's champion friend Holly Mclaughlin said they were 'inseparable' and she has spearheaded nan run to support nan family.

She said: 'When you meet her that's it, she's a portion of your life.

'I want to proceed keeping her characteristic live for ever and look aft Alfie and Carl.'

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: 'We were called to Royal Blackburn Hospital astatine 3.30pm connected June 25 to reports of a abrupt death.

'It was reported that nan erstwhile time a female had go sick astatine a euphony show successful Blackburn and aft receiving aesculapian attraction had been taken to infirmary wherever she sadly died.

'Her decease is not being treated arsenic suspicious and a record will beryllium passed to HM Coroner successful owed course.'