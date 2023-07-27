Ret. Supreme Court Justice heard ‘serenading’ complainants before altercation

3 days ago

New assemblage camera video released by the Paradise Valley Police Department successful Arizona appears to seizure now-retired Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown singing “in a tuxedo,” moments earlier an alleged alcohol-fueled confrontation that yet led to his resignation.

“Justin’s going to emotion this,” 1 of nan women tin beryllium heard saying connected nan video, captured astatine an Arizona edifice successful nan early greeting hours of Jan. 29.

“If you’re taking a picture, extremity it correct now,” says a sound successful response, which is believed to beryllium Brown.

The female clarified for constabulary that she was referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police person blurred nan telephone surface successful nan released assemblage cam footage, but nan audio is intelligibly heard arsenic 2 women springiness their relationship to police.

“Sorry that you had to put up pinch that,” 1 serviceman said aft being shown nan video.

The incident was cited arsenic a cardinal facet successful a connection issued past period by Brown’s ineligible counsel, announcing his status from nan Supreme Court.

“This determination was nan regrettable consequence of a spurious title that was lodged against Justice Brown by a 31-year-old ex-Marine who, while intoxicated and belligerent, punched Justice Brown without provocation and later weaponized Canada’s judicial subject process,” nan connection reads.

The Canadian Judicial Council (CJC) launched a reappraisal of Brown’s alleged behaviour connected March 7.

However, nan reappraisal came to an abrupt extremity connected June 12 erstwhile Brown announced his retirement. The assembly said it nary longer had jurisdiction complete nan title nether nan Judges Act arsenic a result.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner said past period nan reappraisal recommended a nationalist enquiry into nan matter, but that will not hap pursuing Brown’s resignation.

“There’s thing opaque correct now and I’m not comfortable pinch that,” Wagner said astatine nan time.

Much of what is known astir nan incident comes from nan Paradise Valley Police Department. The deficiency of transparency from Canadian institutions that looked into nan matter does not beryllium good pinch immoderate successful nan ineligible community, including people action lawyer David Sterns.

“There’s a agelong history of judicial issues being dealt pinch down closed doors, pinch very small sunlight… moreover though judges are nationalist servants and they cognize that they are giving up immoderate privateness erstwhile they return connected that role,” he said successful an question and reply pinch Global News.

“We won’t moreover cognize why it is that nan Canadian Judicial Council wished that this matter should beryllium aired successful public, because nan study that says that is itself being kept successful private.”

A spokesperson for nan CJC said successful an email that they person thing to adhd astatine this time.

Applicants seeking to capable nan vacancy near by Brown’s departure had until July 21 to apply.

What we cognize astir nan incident

That ex-marine, named arsenic Jonathan Crump successful nan constabulary report, says he punched Brown because he was acting “creepy” – hitting connected and rubbing nan women successful nan group, earlier allegedly trying to travel them to their edifice room.

Crump called nan constabulary astir an hr aft nan confrontation, according to nan constabulary report.

In that report, officers statement they could smell intoxicant connected nan witnesses.

Crump was astatine nan edifice lounge pinch his woman Meghan McIntyre, and 2 different women, Paige Bowmaster and her mother Nikki. Bowmaster invited Brown to subordinate them for a drink, telling constabulary he was good dressed and they guessed he was astatine nan edifice for a wedding.

Bowmaster told constabulary that Brown began flirting pinch some her and her mother.

Police asked Bowmaster whether Brown touched immoderate friendly areas. She said nary but said he kissed her feature “once aliases twice” and placed his manus connected nan mini of her backmost and leg, which she told constabulary was not wanted.

“It was really terrifying,” Bowmaster told constabulary connected nan assemblage camera footage. “He was really like, I don’t attraction what you want, like, this is who I americium and what we’re going to do.”

Bowmaster told constabulary this prompted nan group to return to their room.

Crump alleges Brown tried to travel them, astatine which constituent Crump punched Brown “a fewer times.”

Hotel information told constabulary that they said pinch Brown afterwards and he declined aesculapian attention, a constabulary response, and he was escorted backmost to his ain edifice room.

The recently released bodycam footage shows constabulary knocking connected Brown’s room doorway six times, but location was nary answer. On nan video, constabulary statement it was 2:45 a.m. and estimate he whitethorn person passed out. There is nary mention of constabulary speaking to Brown successful nan constabulary report.

1:41 Arizona constabulary effort to question and reply retired Supreme Court Justice

Ultimately, constabulary deemed Crump’s actions reasonable and necessary, stating nary crime was committed.

In Brown’s June 12 resignation statement, his counsel wrote that nan allegations are “fraught pinch glaring, contradictions, inaccuracies and embellishments,” adding they are assured that Brown would person been wholly vindicated astatine nan conclusion of nan Canadian Judicial Counsel’s investigation.

With files from Global News’ Touria Izri.