Reverse Engineering the Future: Bitcoin.com Team Members Weigh In on ETHGlobal Tokyo Hackathon

The ETHGlobal Tokyo hackathon drew to a adjacent connected Sunday, arsenic builders from astir nan world competed for $375,000 successful prizes. The arena was kicked disconnected pinch nan first-ever ETHGlobal “Pragma” summit, sponsored by Verse, among others. Engineers and representatives from Bitcoin.com besides took portion successful nan acme and hackathon, and shared their thoughts connected nan arena and its value for crypto and economical state correct now, and successful nan adjacent future.

A Pragmatic Start: From Summit to Hackathon

The first-ever “Pragma” summit took spot connected April 13 successful Tokyo, Japan, arsenic nan kick-off to nan wider ETHGlobal Tokyo hackathon, sponsored successful portion by Verse. Speakers specified arsenic Aya Miyaguchi from nan Ethereum Foundation and writer Balaji Srinivasan said astatine nan event. The hackathon ended Sunday and saw information from Bitcoin.com’s engineers and representatives.

Director of engineering astatine Bitcoin.com, Andrei Terentiev, who oversees nan company’s 30+ beardown engineering team, noted he was “super excited for nan ETH world hackathon, particularly since Japan has been closed down to extracurricular visitors for nan past 3 years aliases so, it’s a awesome chance to meet much of nan world cryptocurrency organization and stock caller ideas that will push guardant nan cryptocurrency ecosystem arsenic a whole.” Terentiev continued:

Overall I deliberation astir participants successful nan arena are each striving towards nan aforesaid ngo of cryptocurrency which is to create much economical state for nan world. So being capable to meet up successful personification helps dispersed those ideas and flourish crossed nan world.

Data technologist astatine Bitcoin.com, Bolun Zhang, said of nan event: “Being a tech guy, I’m ever willing successful keeping up pinch nan latest trends successful nan manufacture and exploring cool projects being undertaken by my peers.”

$375,000 successful prizes were disposable from myriad manufacture players and platforms for illustration 1inch Network, Gnosis Chain, Metamask, and more.

Web3, Reverse Lotteries, and Prediction Markets

“At nan event, we’ll beryllium building what we’re calling a decentralized lottery,” maturation trading master astatine Bitcoin.com Alun Stern told Bitcoin.com News conscionable anterior to nan hackathon. The first portion of nan exertion is “kind of for illustration a reverse lottery … successful a accepted lottery, 1 personification wins, and everyone other loses. In this system, everyone will win, and 1 personification will lose. The loser’s costs will get distributed crossed nan winning participants.”

Stern explained that nan squad would beryllium designing nan lottery successful specified a measurement that nan loser would get a uncommon NFT. The 2nd portion of nan app useful likewise to prediction markets, he said, noting:

Somebody will beryllium capable to propose an event, they will delegate an arbiter, and they will delegate aggregate prime options … The absorbing point astir this is not only are these prediction markets utilized for group to stake connected early outcomes — they tin besides beryllium utilized to power nan early and fundamentally alteration nan future.

Stern explained that personification consenting to salary capable money could stake that an influencer connected societal media would not beforehand a project, incentivizing said influencer to do conscionable that.

Ahead of nan event, a package technologist connected nan web squad astatine Bitcoin.com, Julie, emphasized that nan hackathon would supply galore benefits, including getting group much acquainted pinch nan burgeoning world of Web3. She commented:

[The hackathon] will springiness america an opportunity to stock ideas and activity pinch different group connected absorbing caller products that tin thief users to onboard into nan crypto world, arsenic good arsenic thief developers hone their skills and dive into Web3 if they didn’t person immoderate acquisition pinch it before. It will beryllium awesome to spot what everyone comes up with!

The Bitcoin.com squad wrapped up nan arena pinch an implementation prize from Scroll, a “zkEVM-based zkRollup connected Ethereum that enables autochthonal compatibility for existing Ethereum applications and tools.”

What are your thoughts connected nan ETHGlobal Tokyo hackathon? Have you ever participated successful a hackathon before? Be judge to fto america cognize successful nan comments conception below.

Graham Smith Graham Smith is an American expat surviving successful Japan, and nan laminitis of Voluntary Japan—an inaugural dedicated to spreading nan philosophies of unschooling, individual self-ownership, and economical state successful nan onshore of nan rising sun.



