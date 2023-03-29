REVIEW | Hyundai i30 N scores a hot-hatch hole-in-one

It’s been 3 years since Hyundai South Africa launched nan boisterous i30 N hatchback successful six-speed manual configuration. During this play nan institution replaced it pinch an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic exemplary and implemented different updates.

The styling retouches see a wider type of nan cascading grille, enhanced LED headlamps pinch V-shaped daytime moving lights and caller aerial inlets connected nan sides of nan beforehand bumper. It looks much fierce and is disposable successful 5 colours, including nan trial car’s Phantom White.

By numbers, size and its front-wheel thrust configuration, nan i30 N competes straight pinch nan Volkswagen Golf GTi and BMW 128ti. With 206kW connected tap, nan Korean contender is 26kW mightier than this prestigious brace of Germans. And astatine R779,900, it is pricier excessively by R35,000 and R15,000 respectively.

Alternatives to see successful this hot-hatch convention see nan Renault Megane RS300 Trophy and Honda Civic Type R, though nan erstwhile is successful run-out shape and nan second astir to summation an all-new model. The Mini Cooper S JCW and Toyota GR Yaris connection a akin ethos, while nan caller Corolla GR is conscionable astir nan corner.

The i30 N whitethorn lucifer its erstwhile aforesaid from a distance, but it is rather a different kettle of fish. Inside nan well-built compartment are brushed-metal pedals and achromatic suede/leather bucket seats.

There’s besides a caller digital, touch-operated cluster creation pinch dual view. It has galore usability icons, but nan paper that enthusiasts will drift towards is nan N-Mode. Here you tailor nan attitudes of the limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, motor and transmission, exhaust strategy and traction power for various scenarios.

For convenience, these tweaks are easy summoned astatine nan property of a azygous fastener connected nan steering wheel. The N-Mode besides has thigh and acceleration timers, and a g-force meter.