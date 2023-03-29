REVIEW | Hyundai i30 N scores a hot-hatch hole-in-one

It’s been 3 years since Hyundai South Africa launched nan boisterous i30 N hatchback successful six-speed manual configuration. During this play nan institution replaced it pinch an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic exemplary and implemented different updates.

The styling retouches see a wider type of nan cascading grille, enhanced LED headlamps pinch V-shaped daytime moving lights and caller aerial inlets connected nan sides of nan beforehand bumper. It looks much fierce and is disposable successful 5 colours, including nan trial car’s Phantom White. 

By numbers, size and its front-wheel thrust configuration, nan i30 N competes straight pinch nan Volkswagen Golf GTi and BMW 128ti. With 206kW connected tap, nan Korean contender is 26kW mightier than this prestigious brace of Germans. And astatine R779,900, it is pricier excessively by R35,000 and R15,000 respectively.  

Alternatives to see successful this hot-hatch convention see nan Renault Megane RS300 Trophy and Honda Civic Type R, though nan erstwhile is successful run-out shape and nan second astir to summation an all-new model. The Mini Cooper S JCW and Toyota GR Yaris connection a akin ethos, while nan caller Corolla GR is conscionable astir nan corner.

The i30 N whitethorn lucifer its erstwhile aforesaid from a distance, but it is rather a different kettle of fish. Inside nan well-built compartment are brushed-metal pedals and achromatic suede/leather bucket seats.   

There’s besides a caller digital, touch-operated cluster creation pinch dual view. It has galore usability icons, but nan paper that enthusiasts will drift towards is nan N-Mode. Here you tailor nan attitudes of the limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, motor and transmission, exhaust strategy and traction power for various scenarios.

For convenience, these tweaks are easy summoned astatine nan property of a azygous fastener connected nan steering wheel. The N-Mode besides has thigh and acceleration timers, and a g-force meter.

The manual was a hoot, but nan automatic is moreover better. The crackling turbo-four now makes 392Nm, a 39Nm torque summation from nan manual and nan large takeaway is nan engine’s duality. Thumb successful Eco mode and it quietens down and nan gears short-shift. Hyundai believes it will devour 8.9l/100km successful this mode. With restraint, I managed 10.4l/100km. It’s a thirsty car that quickly empties its 50l tank.

Further enticement to evaporate its vessel comes from nan NGS button. This maximises motor and gearbox capacity for 20 seconds, arsenic nan transmission shifts down to nan astir due cogwheel for maximum acceleration. It tin usage 14l/100km and much pinch persistent use.

On nan road, nan fastest Hyundai is simply a humdinger of a basking hatch. Performance is effortless successful immoderate gear, contempt an first flimsy throttle lethargy connected take-off, but nan second tin beryllium flooded by utilizing nan launch-control system. 

The institution says it's bully for 5.4 seconds to 100km/h; we managed a champion of 6.1 astatine nan Gerotek trial installation utilizing a Vbox. That is identical to what we achieved successful nan Golf GTI and a 2nd faster than nan manual i30 N. Top velocity is 250km/h.  

The thrust is not uncomfortable connected soft roads, but nan patient suspension bobs astir connected uneven surfaces and potholes. The steering is precise and it’s grippy successful corners. There is immoderate torque steer successful nan front-wheel thrust car nether difficult acceleration, particularly erstwhile NGS is activated.  

The i30 N has a little roofline than nan Golf GTI, but nan wheelbase and footwear capacity are a touch longer and deeper than successful nan German. The driver’s spot besides doesn’t squat enough, which whitethorn problem taller people.

Standard fitment of trending niceties specified arsenic adaptive dampers and lights, a sunroof, a large exhaust and different items usually sold arsenic options successful rivals are sweeteners.  

The Golf GTi puts down its powerfulness amended than nan i30 N, which spins its beforehand wheels for a penny, though some cars execute nan aforesaid 0-100 time. You tin position this foible arsenic driver engagement, aliases not, but nan Hyundai’s footwear successful nan pants and unthinkable cornering are legitimate. 

Tech specs

Engine

Type: Four-cylinder turbo

Capacity: 1,998cc

Power: 206kW

Torque: 392Nm

Transmission

Type: Eight-speed auto

Drive train

Type: Front-wheel drive

Performance

Top speed: 250km/h

0-100km/h: 5.4 seconds (claimed); 6.1 seconds (as tested)

Fuel consumption: 8.9l/100km (claimed), 10.4l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 191g/km

Standard features

Front fog lights, Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment system, electrical folding mirrors, car on/off lights, xenon headlights pinch assistance function, cruise control, sports seats, rain-sensor wipers, ambiance control, keyless access, USB port, ambiance control, rear park-distance control, ABS, stableness control, 7 airbags, panoramic roof, heated beforehand seats, heated steering wheel

Cost of ownership

Warranty: Vehicle — Five years/ 150,000km: Drive train — Seven years/200,000km 

Service Plan: Five years/75,000km

Price: R779,900

Lease*: R16,665 per month

* astatine 10% liking complete 60 months, nary deposit

WE LIKE: Handling, performance, features

WE DISLIKE: A spot thirsty

VERDICT: A bona fide basking hatch

Motor News prima rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * * * *  

Economy * * *

Ride * * * 

Handling * * * * *  

Safety * * * * *

Value For Money * * * * 

Overall * * * * 

Hyundai i30 N

Competition

Mini Cooper S JCW, 170kW/320Nm — R663,365

Volkswagen Golf GTi, 180kW/370Nm — R744,200

BMW 128ti, 180kW/380Nm — R764,260

Honda Civic Type R, 228kW/400Nm — R857,500

Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy, 221kW/420Nm — R899,999

