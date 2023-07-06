Review of Mike Brearley’s Turning Over the Pebbles — A Life in Cricket and in the Mind: A second bite of the cherry

In nan 1960s, Mike Brearley, having topped nan Civil Services exam was interviewed for nan station of British spy. The unexpected is our companion done overmuch of what Brearley calls ‘a memoir of his mind’; his scope of achievements, from nan world to nan master is astonishing. Yet, nan reside of Turning Over nan Pebbles: A Life successful Cricket and successful nan Mind alternates betwixt diffidence and assured self-awareness, contributing to its charm and importance.

The Latin connection for ‘pebbles’ gives america ‘calculus’, nan study of continuous change. It whitethorn not beryllium a coincidence that it figures successful nan title of nan book.

The novelistic descriptions of group and places present propose that nan world of fiction-writing mightiness person mislaid a awesome fig because of Brearley’s different callings, arsenic philosopher, cricketer and psychoanalyst. This is simply a book of history, of lit (the section connected Henry James is axenic gold), euphony and theatre too, provoking successful our minds those lines from Oliver Goldsmith: And still they gazed, and still nan wonderment grew,/that 1 mini caput could transportation each he knew.

Picture of Mike Brearley taken successful 1978. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Story of a life

What is besides singular astir nan book are nan things it is not. It is not patronising aliases superior, it is not centred astir 1 individual aliases arena but radiates outwards successful a mode astatine erstwhile inclusive. It is not a clever clever posturing aliases a sportsman complaining. It is not astir immoderate 1 thing, but a communicative of a life — pinch each its deficiency of bid and inevitability — good lived.

England skipper Mike Brearley (centre) leaves nan section arsenic spectators unreserved connected astatine nan Oval connected August 29, 1981, successful London. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brearley’s woman Mana erstwhile told a friend location were 2 Mikes, nan cricketer and nan psychoanalyst. Which do you prefer? asked nan friend. “The cricketer,” Mana replied. As this book shows, nan cricketer cannot beryllium understood aliases cherished without nan different Mike. One enhances nan other.

“This book,” says Brearley astatine nan start, “is successful a consciousness a communicative of a quest, to get clasp of myself, to beryllium not excessively overmuch a alien to myself... to move complete nan pebbles to spot what lies underneath — murky detritus and/or richer patterns?” It is, he says, a book of 2nd thoughts, a 2nd wound of nan cherry: not only nan original experience, but a caller return connected it.

England skipper Mike Brearley during a warm-up convention successful Manchester, successful 1981. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Open to immoderate page, and Brearley emerges arsenic unique. While batting against Michael Holding nan awesome West Indies accelerated bowler, he relaxed by humming nan opening bars of Beethoven’s Razumovsky Quartet, Op. 59. While playing for Middlesex, he would sometimes constitute Shakespeare’s sonnets connected his manus and study them by heart. While keeping wickets for Cambridge, he kept up a speech connected accuracy pinch first gaffe Edward Craig, later Knightsbridge Professor of Philosophy astatine nan university.

‘Humour of cricket’

Mike Brearley during his sojourn to Chennai successful 2018. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Cricketing stories and anecdotes (“I bask nan humour of cricket”) don’t travel crossed arsenic an intelligence slumming it. Obviously, nan crippled is simply a portion of Brearley’s life, but not nan only part. Slices of his different lives person appeared successful his classical books connected cricket — The Art of Captaincy and On Form are among nan apical 10 books connected nan crippled — but present he puts everything successful context. The top skipper successful nan crippled led pinch a substance of small heart and intellect, winning 18 of 31 for England and losing conscionable four.

We are each liable to nan consequence of a blindness that comes from sophistication, says Brearley. He himself avoids this trap by being alert of it, and acknowledgment to a grade of self-analysis not communal successful modern literature. It is arsenic though Montaigne captained his country’s cricket squad during breaks while penning his Essays.

Brearley is almost embarrassed to attraction connected his accomplishments, but little reticent astir his fears and traumas. He is some reclining connected nan psychoanalyst’s couch, talking astir his dreams, arsenic good arsenic sitting down it interpreting them. It is simply a double enactment he carries disconnected pinch honesty and wit.

Mike Brearley astatine an arena successful Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The psychoanalysis came later, aft 3 years arsenic a teacher successful philosophy. In retrospect, however, everything seems to constituent towards a profession successful psychoanalysis. Brearley links his life experiences, his world training, and his wide reference pinch this eventual profession. “This valuing of nan examined life,” he writes, “is what astir evidently links literature, accuracy and psychoanalysis.” In different spot he says, “In moves towards complexity aliases simplicity, euphony and study tin reflector each other.”

When Brearley applied to train astatine nan Institute of Psychoanalysis, he was accepted because nan committee felt captaining a master cricket squad had relevance to nan benignant of acquisition required for nan job.

Philosophy didn’t wounded either. Both for what it said and what it provoked successful Brearley. Wittgenstein’s image of accuracy arsenic a measurement of showing nan alert retired of nan fly-bottle is unsatisfactory, says Brearley. “It sounds arsenic though it mightiness beryllium done erstwhile and for each simultaneously. Reality is much complex; our reasons for being trapped are much deep-seated, and nan ways successful which guidance to penetration and to alteration occurs are multiple.”

He acknowledges that Wittgenstein’s accuracy helps loosen our shackles, going connected to say, “while nan philosopher’s worry has a kinship pinch that of nan neurotic aliases moreover psychotic parts of ourselves, treatment is akin to psychoanalytic work.” The communal crushed betwixt Freud and Wittgenstein, and nan later psychoanalyst Wilfred Bion who modified immoderate of Freud’s theories is discussed successful a refreshingly original way. Rather than sexuality, Bion placed attitudes to knowledge astatine nan bosom of nan theory.

‘Organ recitals’

Brearley celebrated his 81st day successful April this year, having gone done illnesses (discussed successful nan book) for illustration everybody else. He says erstwhile he meets aged cricketing colleagues, astir discussions statesman arsenic organ recitals: nan prevalent organs being hips, knees, backs, shoulders, eyes, ears.

Turning Over nan Pebbles, for those who cognize Mike Brearley mostly arsenic a awesome skipper and writer connected cricket is simply a separation of his characteristic into different fascinating parts. For nan writer himself it is simply a awesome synthesis, a bringing together of his personalities. His usage of poets and musicians, cricketers and novelists, psychologists and philosophers, historians and writers connected belief towards this extremity makes nan travel fascinating.

Turning Over nan Pebbles: A Life successful Cricket and successful nan Mind; Mike Brearley, Hachette India, ₹799.

The reviewer’s latest book is Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read?