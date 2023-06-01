RFK Jr. says Biden administration rejected his request for Secret Service protection in 2024 race

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said Friday that his petition for Secret Service protection arsenic a 2024 statesmanlike candidate was rejected by nan Biden administration.

In a lengthy connection posted connected Twitter, nan Democratic White House hopeful invoked nan assassination of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, during his 1968 statesmanlike campaign.

"Since nan assassination of my begetter successful 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me," Kennedy wrote.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said he was denied Secret Service protection by nan Biden administration (Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"Typical turnaround clip for pro forma protection requests from statesmanlike candidates is 14-days," he wrote. "After 88-days of nary consequence and aft respective follow-ups by our campaign, nan Biden Administration conscionable denied our request."

Kennedy said he received a connection from Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas that read, "I person wished that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted astatine this time."

"Our campaign's petition included a 67-page study from nan world's starring protection firm, detailing unsocial and good established information and information risks speech from commonplace decease threats," Kennedy said.

In his connection Kennedy invoked nan 1968 assassination of his father, Robert F. Kennedy (Getty Images)

A Secret Service spokesperson referred Fox News Digital to nan Department of Homeland Security (DHS) erstwhile asked for comment. DHS and nan White House did not instantly respond to akin inquiries.

The sidesplitting of Kennedy Jr.’s begetter astatine a Los Angeles edifice came astir 5 years aft his uncle, erstwhile President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated successful Dallas successful November 1963.