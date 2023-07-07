RFK Jr. Torches Biden For Handing ‘Horrific’ Cluster Munitions To Ukraine

Democratic statesmanlike campaigner Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blasted nan Biden management Friday pursuing an announcement that nan Department of Defense would transportation cluster munitions to Ukraine.

The Biden management announced plans to chiefly nonstop M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known arsenic Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), which dispense smaller explosive weapons complete an area to onslaught unit and vehicles, reversing a erstwhile determination to withhold nan weapons. Cluster munitions are arguable owed to nan consequence posed by “dud” submunitions that could origin harm to civilians agelong aft a conflict is complete and were past manufactured successful nan 1990s, The Washington Post reported.

“Cluster bombs are munitions truthful horrific for civilians that much than a 100 nations person signed an world pact banning them,” Kennedy, who is challenging President Joe Biden for nan Democratic Party’s information for president successful nan 2024 election, posted connected Twitter. “Now nan Biden management is preparing to nonstop them to Ukraine.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Zelenskyy ‘Kept Lying On Television’ About Missile Being Launched By Russia)

“These munitions scatter bomblets crossed nan landscape,” Kennedy said successful a follow-on post. “Many neglect to detonate — until children prime them up later. They person caused thousands of injuries and deaths to civilians.”

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive onslaught crossed nan second country. The United States has sent complete $100 cardinal successful assistance to Ukraine, and announced successful January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main conflict tanks pursuing a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would beryllium provided to that country.

“Fortunately for Biden, there’s nary anti-war near successful nan US Congress to fuss him astir this,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted. “There are a fewer left-ish commentators, different loyal to Democrats, who are making immoderate sound astir it, but by and ample this will spell guardant without protest.”

