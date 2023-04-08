Riley Gaines’ agent demands expulsion of San Francisco State students involved in ‘assault’

Former NCAA Division 1 swimmer Riley Gaines was barricaded successful a room astatine San Francisco State University for astir 3 hours arsenic protesters "ambushed" her pursuing a speaking arena connected campus.

Now, her agent, Eli Bremer, is calling for nan assemblage to return a stand.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks during a rally connected Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, extracurricular of nan NCAA Convention successful San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Riley Gaines shared a video to societal media Thursday nighttime showing a ample group of group surrounding her aft she delivered a reside connected field astir women’s sports. In her tweet, Gaines said she had been "ambushed and physically hit." She is seen successful nan footage being escorted retired by police.

Several videos posted to societal media appeared to show nan crowd shouting expletives astatine Gaines, while besides chanting, "Trans authorities are quality rights," and "Trans women are women."

In an exclusive connection to Fox News Digital connected Friday, Bremer called for nan assemblage to expel "any students who were violent," and occurrence immoderate unit personnel "who did not effort to extremity nan assault."

"Riley Gaines, nan starring defender of women's authorities successful America, was physically assaulted past nighttime astatine San Francisco State University (SFSU). The convulsive mob efficaciously held her hostage for 3 hours pinch nary evident action by nan assemblage to extremity nan assault," Bremer said.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines respond aft finishing tied for 5th successful nan 200 Freestyle finals astatine nan NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships connected March 18th, 2022, astatine nan McAuley Aquatic Center successful Atlanta Georgia. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Violence and threats against women are ever wrong, and we request SFSU expel immoderate students who were violent. Furthermore, we request that immoderate unit who were coming who did not effort to extremity nan battle connected Riley besides beryllium fired."

Bremer besides noted that Gaines was "evaluating each ineligible options" arsenic a result.

"Additionally, Riley is successful nan process of securing ineligible counsel and is presently evaluating each ineligible options related to this incident. We person not ruled retired immoderate action against SFSU complete this incident nor person we ruled retired taking action against nan individuals who assaulted Riley. Assaults against women cannot and will not beryllium tolerated."

Gaines’ husband, Louis Barker, told Fox News Digital that nan 12-time All American collegiate jock had been near barricaded successful a room for astir 3 hours and had been deed "multiple times by a feline successful dress."

The University Police Department (UPD) astatine San Francisco State University issued nan pursuing connection to Fox Friday morning: "We are conducting an ongoing investigation into nan situation. There were nary arrests related to nan event. The disruption occurred aft nan conclusion of nan arena which made it basal for UPD officers to move nan arena speaker from nan room to a different, safe location."

Several Republican lawmakers person spoken retired against nan incident, pinch galore calling for "immediate action."

Speaker of nan House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., conducts a news convention successful nan U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall connected Thursday, January 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"San Francisco State University and rule enforcement must return contiguous action to clasp those who assaulted Riley accountable," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Friday. "We will not let nan convulsive extremist near mob to soundlessness us."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy deemed nan incident "an appalling onslaught connected free reside connected a assemblage campus."

"House Republicans guidelines pinch Riley Gaines and her brave and tireless efforts to protect women’s sports," McCarthy wrote successful a tweet.