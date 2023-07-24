Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally
  • Ripple value started a downside correction beneath nan $0.820 area against nan US dollar.
  • The value is now trading beneath $0.80 and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours).
  • There is simply a cardinal bearish inclination statement forming pinch guidance adjacent $0.738 connected nan 4-hour floor plan of nan XRP/USD brace (data root from Kraken).
  • The brace could commencement a caller summation supra nan $0.750 resistance.

Ripple value is consolidating adjacent $0.720 against nan US Dollar, akin to Bitcoin. XRP value must enactment supra nan $0.70 support to commencement a caller increase.

Ripple Price Analysis

This past week, Ripple value made different effort to clear nan $0.850 guidance against nan US Dollar. The XRP/USD brace struggled to clear $0.850 and started a downside correction.

There was a move beneath nan $0.820 and $0.800 support levels. However, nan bulls were progressive supra nan $0.70 support. A debased is formed adjacent $0.715 and nan value is now consolidating losses. XRP is now trading beneath $0.80 and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours).

On nan upside, nan value is facing guidance adjacent $0.735. There is besides a cardinal bearish inclination statement forming pinch guidance adjacent $0.738 connected nan 4-hour floor plan of nan XRP/USD pair.

The inclination statement is adjacent nan 23.6% Fib retracement level of nan downward move from nan $0.8525 plaything precocious to nan $0.7156 low. The adjacent awesome guidance is adjacent nan $0.750 level. A clear move supra nan $0.750 guidance area mightiness commencement a beardown increase.

In nan stated case, nan value could moreover surpass nan $0.785 guidance aliases nan 50% Fib retracement level of nan downward move from nan $0.8525 plaything precocious to nan $0.7156 low. Any much gains mightiness nonstop nan value toward nan $0.850 resistance.

Initial support connected nan downside is adjacent nan $0.715 level. The adjacent awesome support is adjacent nan $0.70 level. Any much losses could lead nan value toward nan $0.650 level, beneath which nan value mightiness moreover trial nan $0.620 support area successful nan adjacent term.

Ripple PriceRipple Price

Looking astatine nan chart, Ripple’s value is now trading beneath nan $0.80 area and nan 55 elemental moving mean (4 hours). Overall, nan value could commencement a caller summation supra nan $0.75 resistance.

Technical indicators

4 hours MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now losing momentum successful nan bearish zone.

4 hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is beneath nan 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $0.715, $0.700, and $0.650.

Key Resistance Levels – $0.735 and $0.750.

More
Source Livebitcoinnews

Related Article

SEC appeal would not be a setback for Ripple, lawyer says

SEC appeal would not be a setback for Ripple, lawyer says

12 hours ago
Charges Laid Out Against Two Men in Mt. Gox Case

Charges Laid Out Against Two Men in Mt. Gox Case

13 hours ago
Cathie Wood on the Coinbase-SEC Lawsuit and BTC’s Price

Cathie Wood on the Coinbase-SEC Lawsuit and BTC’s Price

15 hours ago
Gary Gensler of the SEC Suffers Freudian Slip, and His Crypto Agenda Couldn’t Be Clearer

Gary Gensler of the SEC Suffers Freudian Slip, and His Crypto Agenda Couldn’t Be Clearer

17 hours ago

Popular Article

‘Barbie’ A Knockout With $337M Global Bow, ‘Oppenheimer’ Genius At $174M WW Launch – International Box Office 

‘Barbie’ A Knockout With $337M Global Bow, ‘Oppenheimer’ Genius At $174M WW Launch – International Box Office 

14 hours ago
Top ways to optimize your PC and Mac devices

Top ways to optimize your PC and Mac devices

14 hours ago
Elon Musk Claims He’s Changing The Twitter Logo As Of Monday

Elon Musk Claims He’s Changing The Twitter Logo As Of Monday

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.