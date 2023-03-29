Ripple Vs SEC: Cathie Wood Predicts SEC’s Downfall in the Ongoing Ripple Case

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, believes that nan Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) is connected nan verge of losing nan lawsuit against Ripple. The lawsuit betwixt nan SEC and Ripple is highly anticipated to effect nan regulatory trajectory of nan cryptocurrency markets, particularly connected securities classification arsenic nan SEC continues to plague nan manufacture pinch securities laws.

Wood made these statements during an question and reply connected a Twitter space successful which she was asked astir nan anticipation and timeline of an SEC-approved Bitcoin spot exchange-traded money (ETF) successful nan United States. She criticized nan committee for being inconsistent successful approving Bitcoin ETF products and cited statements from judges successful nan Grayscale appeal.

Recent Rulings Favor Ripple

Recent rulings successful nan ineligible conflict betwixt Ripple and nan SEC look to favour nan blockchain payments company. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said that nan institution grew much assured pinch each ruling pursuing Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling connected Daubert motions.

Pro-Ripple lawyer John Deaton tweeted connected March 27, projecting that nan judge’s ruling was coming down wrong nan adjacent fewer weeks aliases moreover this week. According to Deaton, if nan SEC wins, location mightiness not beryllium overmuch downside for XRP, noting that nan token has nan astir charismatic risk/reward ratio.

Ripple’s Win Will Clarify XRP’s Security Status

However, Deaton pointed retired that if Ripple wins, it will beryllium made clear that XRP is not a security, and nan token will person an upside. Defense lawyer James Filan tweeted connected March 23, sharing that nan SEC had revenge its consequence to nan Ripple defendants’ letters regarding supplemental authority drawn from nan Bittner and Voyager cases.

According to nan SEC’s response, nan defendants contend that nan excerpts support their ‘fair notice’ defense, which nan regulator disagrees with, and that it does not supply immoderate ground to contradict nan SEC’s mobility for summary judgment.

Filan explains that while nan consequence negates nan Bittner decision, nan Voyager judge’s ruling is simply a bully point for Ripple. There is simply a increasing statement successful nan crypto organization that nan ineligible debacle is nearing its conclusion. In immoderate case, we’re each waiting to spot what nan extremity brings.