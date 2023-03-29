Ripple Vs SEC: Cathie Wood Predicts SEC’s Downfall in the Ongoing Ripple Case

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Ripple Vs SEC: Cathie Wood Predicts SEC’s Downfall in the Ongoing Ripple Case

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, believes that nan Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) is connected nan verge of losing nan lawsuit against Ripple. The lawsuit betwixt nan SEC and Ripple is highly anticipated to effect nan regulatory trajectory of nan cryptocurrency markets, particularly connected securities classification arsenic nan SEC continues to plague nan manufacture pinch securities laws.

Wood made these statements during an question and reply connected a Twitter space successful which she was asked astir nan anticipation and timeline of an SEC-approved Bitcoin spot exchange-traded money (ETF) successful nan United States. She criticized nan committee for being inconsistent successful approving Bitcoin ETF products and cited statements from judges successful nan Grayscale appeal.

Recent Rulings Favor Ripple

Recent rulings successful nan ineligible conflict betwixt Ripple and nan SEC look to favour nan blockchain payments company. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said that nan institution grew much assured pinch each ruling pursuing Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling connected Daubert motions.

Pro-Ripple lawyer John Deaton tweeted connected March 27, projecting that nan judge’s ruling was coming down wrong nan adjacent fewer weeks aliases moreover this week. According to Deaton, if nan SEC wins, location mightiness not beryllium overmuch downside for XRP, noting that nan token has nan astir charismatic risk/reward ratio.

Ripple’s Win Will Clarify XRP’s Security Status

However, Deaton pointed retired that if Ripple wins, it will beryllium made clear that XRP is not a security, and nan token will person an upside. Defense lawyer James Filan tweeted connected March 23, sharing that nan SEC had revenge its consequence to nan Ripple defendants’ letters regarding supplemental authority drawn from nan Bittner and Voyager cases.

According to nan SEC’s response, nan defendants contend that nan excerpts support their ‘fair notice’ defense, which nan regulator disagrees with, and that it does not supply immoderate ground to contradict nan SEC’s mobility for summary judgment. 

Filan explains that while nan consequence negates nan Bittner decision, nan Voyager judge’s ruling is simply a bully point for Ripple. There is simply a increasing statement successful nan crypto organization that nan ineligible debacle is nearing its conclusion. In immoderate case, we’re each waiting to spot what nan extremity brings.

Photo of Elena R

Elena R

Elena is an master successful method study and consequence guidance successful cryptocurrency market. She has 10+year acquisition successful penning - accordingly she is avid journalists pinch a passion towards researching caller insights coming into crypto erena.

  • Twitter
More
Source Coinpedia

Related Article

Bitcoin Broke Above the Mid-Range-What’s Next, Will BTC Price Reach $29,000 Today?

Bitcoin Broke Above the Mid-Range-What’s Next, Will BTC Price Reach $29,000 Today?

52 minutes ago
XRP Price to Hit $3 with Rare Bottom Formation- Predicts Peter Brandt

XRP Price to Hit $3 with Rare Bottom Formation- Predicts Peter Brandt

58 minutes ago
Discover Promising Cryptocurrencies: Top Projects to Watch

Discover Promising Cryptocurrencies: Top Projects to Watch

1 hour ago
Exploring the Future of Blockchain: How Coinbase’s ‘Base’ Network is Paving the Way for…

Exploring the Future of Blockchain: How Coinbase’s ‘Base’ Network is Paving the Way for…

1 hour ago
SEC chief Gary Gensler to face Congress grueling over crypto policy

SEC chief Gary Gensler to face Congress grueling over crypto policy

1 hour ago
Top 5 Altcoins That Will Dominate in April – Predicts Crypto Analyst

Top 5 Altcoins That Will Dominate in April – Predicts Crypto Analyst

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Daftar 14 Pemain Bola Voli Putri untuk SEA Games 2023, Tanpa Yolla Yuliana dan Shella Bernadetha

Daftar 14 Pemain Bola Voli Putri untuk SEA Games 2023, Tanpa Yolla Yuliana dan Shella Bernadetha

17 hours ago
Tips Puasa Nyaman untuk Pasien GERD

Tips Puasa Nyaman untuk Pasien GERD

17 hours ago
Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

Sube a 40 la cifra de migrantes muertos por incendio en INM

14 hours ago
Polres Metro Depok Distribusikan 500 Paket Sembako Kapolri

Polres Metro Depok Distribusikan 500 Paket Sembako Kapolri

17 hours ago
HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

HFCL bags ₹283 cr order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

8 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.