Ripple (XRP) Explodes 20% Unfazed by Binance-CFTC Lawsuit, Bitcoin Consolidates: This Week’s Crypto Recap

The past 7 days made for rather an breathtaking week successful nan cryptocurrency field, contempt nan truth that immoderate of nan events weren’t peculiarly positive. However, nan marketplace managed to stabilize and consolidate, gaining astir $14 cardinal successful nan process. Let’s dive in.

On March 27th, nan United States Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) slapped Binance – nan world’s starring cryptocurrency speech – pinch a lawsuit. The 74-page title besides included its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, and outlines aggregate allegations, including that of neglecting nan implementation of controls that would forestall illicit finance.

The title goes connected and on, and you tin find immoderate of nan specifications here. It’s worthy mentioning, though, that arsenic soon arsenic nan news collapsed out, bitcoin’s value tumbled by astir $1400 almost immediately. This besides dragged nan full marketplace done nan mud, wiping billions disconnected nan full capitalization rapidly.

Fortunately, things look to person calmed down, and, astatine nan clip of this writing, BTC trades astatine astir wherever it was earlier nan lawsuit. The aforesaid is existent for Ethereum. However, immoderate of nan different starring altcoins, specified arsenic BNB, DOGE, MATIC, and SOL, are each trading successful nan red.

The astir evident outlier and nan cryptocurrency that performed nan champion passim nan past 7 days (at slightest amongst nan apical 20) is XRP. It perfectly dominated nan markets during nan week and is up a whopping 20% astatine times erstwhile astir others struggle to waste and acquisition successful nan green.

It’s absorbing to spot if XRP will proceed its rally aliases if a deeper correction is successful nan cards. However, nan week besides brought bad news from different fronts. Gary Gensler, nan Chairman of nan US Securities and Exchange Commission, is seeking much costs for his fund to proceed cracking down connected nan industry, which he describes arsenic “the Wild West.”

US POTUS Joe Biden besides admitted that nan banking situation successful nan state mightiness not beryllium complete yet, truthful it’s thrilling to spot really nan markets will style up during these tumultuous and ever-volatile times.

Market Data

Market Cap: $1,234T | 24H Vol: $54B | BTC Dominance: 44.6%

BTC: $28,463 (+0.1%) | ETH: $1,839 (+0.8%) | BNB: $319 (-3.6%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

MicroStrategy Repaid $205M Loan to Silvergate and Bought 6,500 More BTC. The world’s largest firm holder of BTC has erstwhile again bought a sizeable number of bitcoins aft spending adjacent to 3 months connected nan sidelines. Moreover, MicroStrategy besides repaid a indebtedness that was collateralized by BTC astatine a important discount.

Silicon Valley Bank Has a New Owner: Will Resume Work Today. The troubled financial institution – Silicon Valley Bank – has a caller owner. Its offices opened earlier this week – connected March 27th. The slope is now owned by First Citizens BancShares.

Gary Gensler Wants More SEC Funding to Crack Down connected ‘Wild West’ Crypto. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler afloat intends to proceed his crackdown connected nan cryptocurrency industry. In fact, he is seeking further costs for his fund to proceed what he calls nan “Wild West” crypto.

The US Banking Crisis Isn’t Over Yet: Joe Biden. The President of nan United States – Joe Biden – admitted that nan banking situation successful nan state is not over. Yet, he said that his management has “done what we needed to do executively” while adding that he feels assured successful nan measurement things are “settling out.”

What are Binance and CZ Being Accused Of? A Closer Look astatine nan CFTC Filing. The US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission revenge a suit against nan world’s starring speech – Binance, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao. We take a person look astatine nan title and constituent retired immoderate of nan allegations.

SBF is Paying His Legal Fees Using Alameda’s Money: Report. As if nan revelations surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried and his now-defunct crypto speech FTX weren’t enough, it besides turns retired that SBF is reportedly using Alameda money to money his extended tribunal battle.

Charts

