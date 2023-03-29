‘Riverdale’ Boss Talks Season 7 Premiere, Hints Characters Will Face Off Against “Society Itself” For 1950s-Set Final Installment

SPOILER ALERT! This station contains specifications from nan Season 7 premiere of The CW’s Riverdale.

It’s nan opening of nan extremity for Riverdale. The bid kicked disconnected its last play connected Wednesday, picking up wherever nan past moments of Season 6 near off, aft nan characters were abruptly transported backmost successful clip to nan 1950s correct earlier Bailey’s comet decimated nan town.

Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica and nan remainder of nan pack are backmost successful precocious school, successful a decade that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says is “most associated with Archie Comics.” But while nan play will surely consciousness nostalgic, it besides won’t awkward distant from nan realities of nan decade, Aguirre-Sacasa said.

“It would person been disingenuous to erase nan existent struggles and nan existent hardships that a batch of group successful nan 1950s faced, particularly for our queer characters and our characters of color,” he told Deadline, adding that for Season 7 “the large bad would beryllium nan 1950s and nine itself — really conformist it was, really repressive it was, really homophobic it was, really racist it was, really sexist it was.”

The writers make bully connected that committedness correct distant successful Episode 1, which centers heavy connected nan acquittal of Emmett Till’s murderers. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) person conscionable returned from Mississippi, wherever nan proceedings had taken place. While galore of nan students and module are fresh to disregard nan news, nan OG unit is not. Betty yet helps Toni find a measurement to bring nan injustice to everyone’s attraction by reference Langston Hughes’ Mississippi — 1955 during nan greeting announcements. The move prompts a larger chat astir racism astatine Riverdale High, which was precocious integrated.

We besides study passim nan section that Jughead is nan only 1 who remembers what happened earlier they were sent backmost successful time. Tabitha (the type who is Riverdale’s guardian angel) visits him to fto him cognize she is nan 1 who sent them each backmost to prevention them from Bailey’s comet. While she figures retired her adjacent move, she tells him needs him to prevention nan municipality from civilized failing. And past she wipes his memory. Before he forgets, Jughead manages to constitute a reminder for himself to “bend toward justice.”

Aguirre-Sacasa said pinch Deadline astir really nan writers landed connected nan communicative for nan first episode, really they crafted nan last play astir nan oppression of nan 1950s, and really nan characters’ ngo to conflict injustice mightiness prevention their early selves.

DEADLINE: When did you determine that you wanted nan last play to beryllium group successful nan 1950s, and really did you settee connected this arsenic nan measurement to get there?

ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA: We were towards nan extremity of breaking Season 6. We were successful nan writers room, and Mark Pedowitz, who was past nan caput of The CW gave maine a call. He and Michael Roberts called maine and said, ‘We’re going to denote that Riverdale’s seventh play is its last season.’ We had been renewed, but we didn’t cognize if it was for our last season. So erstwhile that happened, it was evidently very bittersweet, but it was bully timing because we were still astir 2 episodes from nan extremity of breaking Season 6. So we started talking astir what Season 7 would look like, and spitballing connected what would hap if we continued successful nan coming and we continued pinch our characters successful their mid-to late-20s. We had travel up pinch immoderate scenarios, but I deliberation it resonated pinch america that this was our past season, and each play we explored a different genre aliases had a large conceit. It felt for illustration nan worst point we wanted to do was person our past play beryllium moving connected fumes. In a different conversation, Mark Pedowitz had mentioned to John Goldwater, who’s 1 of nan executive producers of Riverdale, really he was benignant of nostalgic for erstwhile nan kids were successful precocious school. And KJ Apa, who plays Archie, had called maine and said, ‘Man, retrieve erstwhile I was connected nan shot team, and I was a bulldog and location were cheerleaders?’ And we were each emotion benignant of nostalgic for erstwhile nan characters were successful precocious school. The problem pinch going backmost to precocious schoolhouse is we’ve done precocious school. We did 4 seasons of them successful precocious school. As divisive arsenic Riverdale tin be, 1 point that everyone delights successful is each clip we do a dream series aliases a imagination series aliases flashback and we spot nan kids successful their iconic Archie Comics 1950s outfits. For immoderate reason, nan 1950s is nan decade astir associated with Archie Comics. I retrieve saying that successful nan room, ‘What if we do spell backmost to precocious school, but what if it is nan 1950s?’ We started talking astir that, and we started getting really, really excited. It felt that would let america to spell backmost to precocious schoolhouse successful a caller measurement and get backmost to nan original thesis of nan show, which is that nan Archie Comics coming successful a wholesome, innocent, each American benignant of way, but that location mightiness beryllium immoderate darker themes and darker issues and much primal desires and impulses roiling underneath nan surface. The ‘50s is simply a awesome decade to research that.

DEADLINE: Right. The first section revolves heavy astir nan execution of Emmett Till. Why did you determine to unfastened nan play pinch that?

AGUIRRE-SACASA: When we decided to spell to nan ‘50s, I retrieve Erinn Westbrook, who plays Tabitha, and I talked astir it. The speech was, ‘Is this going to beryllium an idealized 1950s, wherever location wasn’t racism and location wasn’t homophobia and location wasn’t repression?’ It would person been disingenuous to erase nan existent struggles and nan existent hardships that a batch of group successful nan 1950s faced, particularly for our queer characters and our characters of color. And it felt for illustration that would person been nan incorrect point to do to dress that nary of that worldly existed. We ended Season 6 going backmost to nan 1950s pinch nan decease of James Dean. And primitively we were going to prime up pinch nan decease of James Dean and we do a small bit. But astir nan aforesaid clip that James Dean died, location was nan proceedings of Emmett Till’s murderers, wherever they sewage acquitted. They were wrong weeks of each different Two very, very different stories, 1 of which was wholly covered successful nan mainstream press, and 1 of which was not covered successful nan mainstream press. One everyone wanted to talk astir and 1 group didn’t want to talk astir unless it was successful nan Black press. It felt for illustration if we were saying that Riverdale High had precocious been integrated, there’s nary measurement that our characters of color, Toni and Tabitha especially, who are truthful socially conscious and truthful outspoken, wouldn’t beryllium talking astir what happened pinch Emmett Till’s murderers astatine that trial. So it felt for illustration that was a measurement to get into nan play and commencement exploring those issues and thematics caput on.

DEADLINE: Toward nan extremity of nan episode, we get a spot of an mentation arsenic to what happened to nonstop them to nan 1950s. Tabitha tells Jughead that their extremity now is to prevention nan municipality from civilized failing and crook nan timeline toward justice. Can you explicate what that means? And why was Jughead nan only 1 to retrieve their past life?

AGUIRRE-SACASA: Regarding Jughead, we felt for illustration because Jughead was nan characteristic astir associated pinch nan multiverse and pinch Tabitha, successful Season 6, it felt for illustration if anyone was would clasp their memory, astatine slightest for a while, it would beryllium Jughead. Every season, we introduced a large bad villain. In Season 6, that large bad was Percival Pickens, nan immortal British time-traveling sorcerer. We played Hiram Lodge up arsenic a villain [for aggregate seasons]. We felt that for Season 7 though, location are villainous characters for sure, but really nan large bad would beryllium nan 1950s and nine itself — really conformist it was, really repressive it was, really homophobic it was, really racist it was, really sexist it was. What our characters would merge against is figuring retired really to push against each nan strictures and restrictions and backwards reasoning successful bid to unrecorded their astir full, authentic lives. We thought that it would beryllium absorbing to drawback our characters connected nan cusp of a fewer immense societal changes, correct erstwhile nan civilian authorities activity was going to detonate and correct erstwhile nan cheery liberation activity was going to explode. Before nan intersexual gyration of nan 1960s and earlier things for illustration nan Vietnam War happened. We wanted to drawback our characters successful nan throes of American nine connected nan cusp of each these revolutions.

DEADLINE: Riverdale is often astatine its champion erstwhile it’s aforesaid referential and meta. I ideate that is easier to do erstwhile your stories are much fantastical. How did you equilibrium these large storylines astir American oppression, which are incredibly timely and propulsion backmost nan curtain connected a not-so-distant past, while still having those lighter moments that do consciousness authentic to nan show?

AGUIRRE-SACASA: It’s funny. I deliberation we’ve made a really concerted effort to crushed our storylines. We conscionable really refocused our storytelling connected nan characters and their friendships and relationships and their soul individual struggles truthful that we tin benignant of research some nan nosy of being a precocious schoolhouse kid successful nan ‘50s, arsenic good arsenic these bigger societal shifts that were happening. So I deliberation it’s astir nan storytelling becoming much grounded. We’ve had a batch of conversations successful nan writers room and we’ve had a batch of conversations pinch nan actors and our board connected really to thread nan tonal needle of these stories, and find nan correct balance.

DEADLINE: The section ends pinch Jughead losing his representation of their lives successful nan future. But he manages to constitute nan words ‘bend toward justice’ down earlier he forgets. Can you tease a spot astir what’s successful store? Will Jughead beryllium astatine nan forefront of that, moreover though he now doesn’t retrieve what those words moreover mention to?

AGUIRRE-SACASA: It is Jughead astatine nan forefront, but really, it is each of our characters. They’ll each beryllium pushing against these monoliths that are generational, that are societal, that are cultural, that are political. They’re all, successful their ain storylines and separately and together, pushing against that. Not conscionable for each different but for their friends. In Episode 1, nan idealized 1950s comes face-to-face pinch immoderate really, really dark, disturbing truths astir nan 1950s. That starts each of our characters having a conversation. I deliberation arsenic Jughead says successful his monologue, [a conversation] that galore group weren’t having. That speech will hopefully blossom into actions and past move into either a quiet aliases a not-so-quiet revolution.